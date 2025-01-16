Schneider Electric and The Mobility House Solutions Team Up to Deploy Smart Charging for EV Fleets

Two industry leaders cooperate to roll out dynamic energy and load management systems for High Power Charging (HPC) infrastructure

Special focus on in-depot and in-transit charging applications enable charge management and smart energy services for electric vehicles including trucks, buses and passenger cars

Common offering provides reliable charging at lowest possible energy cost for truck and bus charging and is integrated into local depot and energy ecosystem

Cooperation advances electrification of mobility, a key component of energy transition

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and The Mobility House Solutions, leader in smart charging technology, have announced their cooperation to jointly roll out and sell EV load management and smart charging and energy solutions.

Driving Change Together: Fleet Electrification as the Key to Decarbonizing Global Transportation

The Mobility House Solutions and Schneider Electric have complementary competencies, technologies, and a shared passion to advance the electrification of mobility. Both companies are driven by the fact that, according to the IEA, private cars and vans were accountable for more than 25 per cent of global oil use and around 10 per cent of global energy-related CO2 emissions in 2022, and that trucks and buses are responsible for more than 35 per cent of direct CO2 emissions from road transport despite representing fewer than 8 per cent of vehicles.

Consequently, fleet electrification – including municipal electric bus fleets, electric trucks, and electric logistic fleets such as ground-support vehicles at airports – is an important component of decarbonizing transportation and crucial pillar of successful energy transition.

Empowering Sustainable Mobility: Unlocking Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency, and Grid Optimization for EV Charging Solutions

The partnership between The Mobility House Solutions and Schneider Electric combines the strengths of both organizations to provide EV charging infrastructure builders and operators an integrated solution and simplified path toward the deployment and commissioning of mobility electrification projects.

Such projects are expected to bring numerous societal and business benefits to multiple energy landscape players, starting with companies delivering or deploying new in-transit or in-depot charging solutions. Those benefits include optimized capital expenditures, energy efficiency improvements, and a pathway for future energy services. Upstream of charging infrastructure, the cooperation between Schneider Electric and The Mobility House Solutions is also expected to positively affect energy efficiency and prosumer empowerment of grid operators, who increasingly struggle with grid congestion under the stringent demands of a rapidly electrifying energy landscape.

What Schneider Electric brings to the partnership

Today, Schneider Electric offers a range of solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, aimed at supporting the transition to sustainable transportation

Strong global presence providing reliable support and services for EV charging infrastructure

Advanced energy & power management solutions improving resiliency and providing better control over energy use and costs.

Power digitalization with scalability making it easy for businesses and municipalities to expand charging infrastructure as demand increases.

Strong expertise and capability to optimize and reduce CAPEX for faster ROI.

What The Mobility House Solutions brings to the partnership

ChargePilot®, the leading charging and energy management platform

Reliable and hardware neutral fleet charging with the experience of 2000+ fleets and 100+Heavy Duty Depots in operation

Total cost of ownership reduction through best-in-class local load management and smart charging based on dynamic wholesale energy prices

Unique value of cooperation

By cooperating commercially as technology providers and resellers, The Mobility House Solutions and Schneider Electric will bring more efficient and cost-effective charging performance to numerous end markets. The collaboration uniquely delivers their customers a local charge & energy management system to power and coordinate smart and fast EV charging at scale.

Real-World Success Stories: Proven Applications Showcasing Tangible Benefits

One compelling example of EV fleet charging technology in action can be seen in Montgomery County, Maryland. The Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot is a landmark project featuring a 6.5 megawatt microgrid and electric bus charging infrastructure. This project, delivered for zero upfront costs via Energy as a Service, includes onsite solar canopies, natural gas generators, battery storage, microgrid controls, and electric bus chargers to support 70 electric buses. The Mobility House’s smart charging and energy management system, ChargePilot®, coordinates charging with the microgrid by optimizing the buses’ charging schedules based on route blocks and energy demands, ensuring vehicle readiness. This holistic solution allows the depot to continue operating in the event of a grid outage.

Apart from these projects The Mobility House has been working with AlphaStruxure since 2021 in the role of their technology partner for Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offerings in North America in 2021. Since them The Mobility House’s smart Charging and Energy Management system ChargePilot® has been integrated into AlphaStruxure’s EaaS systems, in coordination with the Schneider microgrid controller and software. For fleet operators, the partnership provides a complete solution with no acquisition cost (CAPEX), provided on a dollar per kWh basis.

“We are pleased to partner with The Mobility House, who share our vision of a decarbonized future for mobility. Together, we are poised to speed up the deployment of important technologies for fleet electrification. We expect this cooperation to serve a cross-section of markets seeking a smart and sensible approach to charging performance and coordination.” said Asha Devasia, Power Systems Strategy SVP.

“Our advanced charging and energy management system ChargePilot enables our partners to offer reliable charging at lowest possible energy and grid connection costs. In our experience customers can save up to 70 per cent in grid connection costs and another 20-50 per cent in energy costs,” said Heiko Bayer, Managing Director at The Mobility House Solutions. “Partnering with a strong industry leader like Schneider Electric allows us to combine our expertise and join forces to accelerate the electrification of mobility, delivering innovative and impactful solutions on a global scale.”

About The Mobility House Solutions

The goal of The Mobility House is to shape an emission-free energy and mobility future. We integrate vehicle batteries into the power grid using intelligent charging and energy solutions. This way, we promote the development of renewable energies, stabilize the power grid, and make electric mobility more affordable. As part of The Mobility House, The Mobility House Solutions provides charging solutions for corporate and logistics fleets, the real estate sector, car dealerships, and charging station operators. As a comprehensive solutions provider, The Mobility House Solutions supports businesses in transitioning to electric and sustainable mobility. With market-leading experience from over 2,000 completed projects, the division offers tailored and future-proof charging solutions, from planning to operation. The charging and energy management system, ChargePilot®, forms the foundation for a hardware-agnostic, reliable, and cost-optimized operation. This highly scalable technology is continuously developed and is also available to global market partners. For more information, visit mobilityhouse.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.