Horse Logos In Cars – Car Brands With Equine History

Have you ever spotted a car logo and wondered, “What’s the deal with all these horse symbols in the auto world?”

That’s a good question. There are many car manufacturers, or particular car models that have always been associated with horses. Why?

Well, the answer is quite simple. Horses and humans have developed a long relationship, and horses carry a lot of symbolism. Let me ask you, what are your first thoughts when you think of horses?

Probably speed, freedom, strength, or fiery spirit, right? Well, car manufacturers want to transfer this symbolism to cars, and creating a horse-inspired logo is the first step.

When you look at it, many car brands have horse logos. Some of them are new, and some don’t exist anymore, but there are also some that made an incredible history and pushed the technological limits to a point where we can have safer, faster, and more reliable cars.

So, which are the most popular car manufacturers with horse-inspired logos? Let’s find out.

Ferrari

Let’s start with the big one—Ferrari. I think it is the ultimate dream for every car enthusiast, or even for people that are not really interested in cars. We all want to own a Ferrari, right?

But the expensive price tag isn’t the only thing that made this brand so desirable. Over the years, they’ve created their unique and quite fiery persona, and the horse stamped to the cars as a logo has a lot to do with that.

However, the horse from the Ferrari logo doesn’t represent what you probably think. Or at least it doesn’t have the same origin.

We are talking about an emblem with war-time origins. It was actually Enzo Ferrari who adopted the black horse from Francesco Baracca, an Italian fighter pilot who painted it on his WWI plane. After Baracca’s death, his mother suggested Enzo use it to symbolize good luck.

Although many people think that the iconic Ferrari symbol (a horse on two legs) actually represents speed, passion, and fiery spirit, it is actually there to symbolize luck.

Porsche

Here we have another supercar manufacturer that may not be a direct competitor to Ferrari, but they also make really fast cars. Porsche is a car manufacturer with a long history, and the horse logo has become an iconic symbol in the moto world.

Now this is a company owned by Volkswagen, and the stallion continues to shake the world of cars.

But what does it mean? Is it there just to symbolize how agile and fast are Porsches? Not really.

The horse there isn’t just for show. It symbolizes the birthplace of the company – Stuttgart, Germany. This literally translates as “stud garden” and yes, the city was originally a horse-breeding center.

When you combine Stuttgart’s coat of arms with Württemberg’s state crest, you get a logo that sparks power, precision, ultimate German engineering, and speed.

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang’s galloping horse is less about fancy crests and more about untamed freedom. It’s the spirit of the American West packed into a car. Designer Phil Clark nailed it when he sketched the logo in the 1960s, capturing the car’s rebellious vibe.

Fun fact: The Mustang wasn’t named after the horse but a WWII fighter plane. The equine logo just happened to match the car’s free-spirited personality. Lucky coincidence, right?

Baojun

Now let’s talk about car brands that you probably never heard before, but they carry the horse symbol in their logo.

Heading to China, Baojun—meaning “treasured horse”—features a sleek horse silhouette in its logo. The brand focuses on reliable, affordable vehicles, and the horse symbolizes strength and dependability. Think of it as the workhorse of the Chinese car market—no frills, just solid performance.

Unfortunately, they ditched the horse logo in 2019 for something more modern, but I don’t think that was a good move.

Kamaz

Kamaz, known for its robust trucks, uses a horse in its logo to represent endurance and speed. If you’ve ever seen those massive Kamaz trucks dominating off-road races like the Dakar Rally, you’ll understand why a horse fits perfectly. This isn’t a show pony; it’s a workhorse ready to tackle Siberian terrain.

Eicher

Okay, this might not be remotely similar to Ferrari’s and Porsche’s, but it is a still vehicle manufacturer that carries a horse logo. Instead of cars, they produce tractors and commercial vehicles.

But they should never be put out of the question. After all, Lamborghini also started as a tractor manufacturer, but look what they sell the most now.

Eicher, an Indian manufacturer of tractors and commercial vehicles, incorporates a horse into its logo to emphasize strength and reliability. Whether it’s plowing fields or hauling heavy loads, Eicher’s horse symbolizes the backbone of India’s agricultural and commercial sectors.

Pegaso

Pegaso (Spanish for Pegasus) was a luxury car and truck manufacturer that operated from 1946 to 1994. Its logo, inspired by the mythical winged horse, represented the brand’s ambition to combine elegance and engineering excellence. While Pegaso is no longer around, its legacy lives on in the hearts of classic car enthusiasts.

Iran Khodro

Iran Khodro, the largest car manufacturer in the Middle East, features a horse’s head in its logo. This equine icon reflects Persian culture, where horses symbolize pride and nobility. Iran Khodro’s emblem represents strength and innovation in the region’s automotive industry.

Carlsson

Carlsson, a German tuning company specializing in Mercedes-Benz vehicles, also uses a horse in its logo. The prancing horse signifies performance and luxury, much like a thoroughbred racehorse. Carlsson’s cars are for those who want to turn their Benz into something even more special.