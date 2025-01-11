IntelliShift Wins “Fleet Management Innovation of the Year” Award

IntelliShift, the next-gen fleet intelligence platform for safety and operations teams, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the Fleet Management Innovation of the Year award in the 9th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.

The recipient of last year’s IoT Analytics Company of the Year award, IntelliShift is recognized as a result of its breakthrough features of the all-in-one telematics ecosystem, including digital inspections, AI-powered dash cameras, and fuel management to help fleet leaders save time and resources with a complete, real-time view of operations that enables proactive strategies to optimize performance and address challenges.

“We are honored to accept the Fleet Management Innovation of the Year award from IoT Breakthrough. In an industry where most vendors only offer tools and reactive support, our focus is on becoming a true partner to our clients, helping them achieve their full potential,” said John Cunningham, CEO at IntelliShift. “We will continue to complement our offerings with expert consulting to help ensure companies build a strong safety culture and develop their long-term operational strategies for success.”

A notable 2024 development, IntelliShift’s new benchmarking feature aggregates anonymized data from across its customer base. This data pool creates a comprehensive industry benchmark set for key performance indicators (KPIs) such as fuel efficiency, driver behavior, and vehicle utilization. Fleet and safety leaders can now see how their performance compares with their peers, identifying areas for improvement and optimization. IntelliShift’s customer success team can leverage these insights to provide tailored recommendations and best practices. This personalized, customer-centered approach includes free consultation services to help customers maximize the platform.

“Large organizations managing complex fleets can struggle with visibility across departments such as IT and safety. IntelliShift’s ability to unify assets, data, people, and processes into one platform gives companies a comprehensive view of fleet health, safety, productivity, and cost savings,“ said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “IntelliShift provides seamless data integration and simplified data visualization to make it easier for fleet managers to access and interpret key information quickly, including benchmarking, which enables a true understanding of their performance within the broader industry landscape.”

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and then recognize the ‘breakthrough’ innovators, leaders, and visionaries in a broad range of IoT categories. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies worldwide.

About IntelliShift

IntelliShift provides next-gen fleet intelligence to revolutionize fleet operations. Designed to solve safety and operational challenges, it is the solution that enables businesses with fleets of vehicles and heavy equipment to easily access all fleet operations data in a single platform. Leveraging 20+ years of expertise in business and hundreds of years collectively as fleet experts, IntelliShift delivers deep fleet data insights to drive better business outcomes.

As a trusted partner to mobile and field operations spanning construction, field services, utilities, and last-mile delivery markets, our client-centric approach ensures a seamless deployment, easy integration with existing solutions, and immediate returns through increased productivity, improved safety metrics, and demonstrable reduction in costs per asset. We are proud to work with leading brands, including OnTrac, AmeriGas, and PSEG. For more information, visit www.intellishift.com.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies, and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT, and more. For more information, visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.