JEDEC® Announces Updates to Universal Flash Storage (UFS) and Memory Interface Standards

JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry, today announced the publication of JESD220G: Universal Flash Storage 4.1. In addition, an update to the complementary JESD223F UFS Host Controller Interface (UFSHCI) version 4.1 standard has also been published. Developed for mobile applications and computing systems requiring high performance with low power consumption, UFS 4.1 offers faster data access and improved performance over the earlier version of the standard while maintaining hardware compatibility to UFS 4.0. Both standards are available for download from the JEDEC website.

UFS offers high-performance, embedded storage with low power consumption, making it ideal for use in applications where power efficiency is essential. This includes computing and mobile systems like smartphones and tablets, as well as an expanding role in automotive applications and high-end IOT devices. Its high-speed serial interface and optimized protocol enable significant throughput for power-efficient system performance. UFS 4.1 and UFSHCI 4.1 together define the following improvements over prior versions of the standard:

Host-Initiated Defragmentation : New mechanisms for optimizing read traffic through host-initiated data defragmentation facilitate more effective memory maintenance.

: New mechanisms for optimizing read traffic through host-initiated data defragmentation facilitate more effective memory maintenance. WriteBooster Buffer Resize and Partial Flush : Allows the host to request buffer resizing, data pinning, and more granular flushing to maximize system throughput.

: Allows the host to request buffer resizing, data pinning, and more granular flushing to maximize system throughput. Permanent Bootable Logical units: Logical units can now be configured as permanently bootable.

Logical units can now be configured as permanently bootable. RPMB Authentication: Secures vendor-specific command execution with RPMB authentication

Secures vendor-specific command execution with RPMB authentication Enhanced exception Types: Provides faster recovery, improved health notifications, and prompt error handling.

Provides faster recovery, improved health notifications, and prompt error handling. Increased precision for enhanced memory logical Units: Prepares the way for Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND implementations.

Prepares the way for Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND implementations. Backward Compatibility: Maintains compatibility with UFS 3.1 and 3.0 for mixed systems applications.

“JEDEC members are continually innovating to shape the standards that will drive the next generation of mobile devices and advanced applications, and the committee’s dedication to ongoing improvements to the UFS series is paving the way for future innovation,” said Mian Quddus, Chairman of the JEDEC Board of Directors and the JC-64 Committee for Embedded Memory Storage and Removable Memory Cards.

Collaboration with the MIPI® Alliance

To achieve the highest performance and most power efficient data transport, JEDEC UFS leverages industry–leading specifications from the MIPI® Alliance to form its Interconnect Layer. This collaboration continues with UFS 4.1, which leverages the M-PHY® version 5.0 specification and the UniPro® version 2.0 specification to double the UFS interface bandwidth and enable up to ~4.2 GB/s for read and write traffic.

Industry Support

“Kioxia is very much delighted for the timely release of the UFS 4.1 standard. We greatly appreciate the hard work of the different people, groups and companies involved in this standardization effort. We look forward to the widespread adoption of UFS4.1 JEDEC standard, especially in the fast-paced ever evolving mobile sector,” said Katsuki Matsudera, Senior Director, Memory Division, KIOXIA Corporation.

“Universal Flash Storage continues to be the industry’s leading solution for high-performance mobile storage. The collaboration of the mobile ecosystem to enable UFS 4.1 will accelerate the delivery of cutting-edge uses cases and on-device edge AI solutions to customers,” said Mark Montierth, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Mobile Business Unit at Micron Technology.

Jay Hyun, VP of the NAND Planning & Enabling Group at Samsung: “UFS is an optimal device that offers high performance, low power consumption, and a small package size, making it suitable for edge AI devices, as well as mobile systems and automotive applications. Furthermore, the enhancements introduced in the UFS 4.1 revision are effective in improving UFS performance, boot security, QLC support, and more.”

Jae Yeun Yun, VP of NAND Product Planning & Enablement at SK Hynix: “UFS 4.1 is not merely a storage solution; it’s the catalyst for the next wave of AI-driven mobile innovation. By significantly enhancing security and minimizing latency, it empowers on-device AI to reach new heights of user experiences. SK Hynix believes UFS 4.1 will serve as the cornerstone in transforming edge & mobile devices into genuine AI companions, seamlessly integrating AI with our daily lives.”

Omer Katz, Senior Director at Western Digital: “UFS 4.1 is unlocking a new generation of edge devices where sophisticated AI models and applications run locally with exceptional speed and efficiency. Beyond storing and managing extensive AI-generated content, UFS 4.1’s enhanced bandwidth capabilities are designed to accelerate AI inference, delivering faster, more responsive AI experiences. At Western Digital, we are ready to deliver a range of UFS 4.1- compliant storage solutions and are very excited about future opportunities the new standard will bring.”

About JEDEC

JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing over 360 member companies work together with more than 100 JEDEC committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, for manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit https://www.jedec.org.

MIPI®, M-PHY® and UniPro® are registered trademarks of MIPI Alliance, Inc.