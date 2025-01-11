John Larkin Author: John Larkin 31 minutes ago 3 min read VicOne and MediaTek Demonstrating Industry-Leading Cybersecurity with Automotive Telematics at CES 2025 VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader, today announced its xCarbon demonstration at CES 2025 with MediaTek, to highlight telematics capabilities for high-performance, accurate communications and information-gathering within and beyond vehicles.Telematics encompasses telecommunications, vehicular technologies (road transport, road safety, etc.), electrical engineering (sensors, instrumentation, wireless communications, etc.) and computer science (multimedia, Internet, etc.) Therefore, security protection software equipped with telematics can maximize the prevention of cyber threats and safeguard the safety of vehicles on the move.VicOne’s xCarbon is a lightweight, modularized and configurable software-based intrusion detection or prevention system (IDS/IPS) that will secure automotive telematics for all such communications. With its flexible advantages, xCarbon effectively detects malicious system activities, network threats and controller area network (CAN) anomalies with minimal usage of the central processing unit (CPU) and memory.MediaTek and VicOne at CES 2025 are showcasing how their solutions work together to successfully subvert an array of threats:Malicious web access in which sensitive information could be stolenShellshock attacks in which harmful commands could be triggered remotelyUnknown app execution which could lead to data breaches, unauthorized access and degraded system performance“Quick, reliable and effective data and voice transmissions in the unfolding age of SDVs (software-defined vehicles) demand a superior level of reliable processing power to react to changing conditions and directions, and MediaTek is uncommonly well-positioned to deliver the premium, value-based products for fully connected vehicles and all v2x (vehicle-to-everything) communications,” said Max Cheng, chief executive officer of VicOne. “We are excited to showcase together with MediaTek, the worldwide leading chipset company, on how our solutions enabled by AI (artificial intelligence) bring state-of-the-art cybersecurity to the telematics applications, conveying peace of mind to automakers and their suppliers to adopt increasingly advanced services while maintaining safety, data security and regulatory compliance.”The world’s automobiles are growing steadily more complex and vulnerable to cyberthreats in the adoption of more connectivity, AI, automated driving systems (ADS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Cyberattacks in the space are growing more prevalent and intricate, with the automotive-manufacturing supply chain emerging as a prime target of criminals.Founded and singularly focused on spearheading innovation in vehicle cybersecurity, VicOne, the market leader of automotive cybersecurity, provides the most advanced and comprehensive solutions to the automotive industry and galvanizes collective expertise from the sector’s broadest cast of best-of-breed partners. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers trust VicOne’s purpose-built solutions to stay ahead of evolving threats and safeguard vehicles, drivers and sensitive data.Meet VicOne and its array of partners at CES 2025, which continues through January 10. To learn more about VicOne’s involvement at CES 2025, please visit https://vicone.com/ces.About VicOneWith a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers and suppliers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro’s 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit vicone.com. Continue Reading Previous Negative Temps? No Problem: How Nissan Engineers Tested Ariya to Withstand Bitter ColdNext IntelliShift Wins “Fleet Management Innovation of the Year” Award Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. More Stories Engineering & Design 3 min read Renesas Introduces New MOSFETs with Exceptional Performance 2 minutes ago John Larkin Engineering & Design 3 min read VicOne at CES 2025 Showcases Award-winning Cybersecurity Portfolio and Emphasize Growing Range of Best-of-Breed Partnerships 4 minutes ago John Larkin Engineering & Design 4 min read Pioneer Announces e-Boost Order Valued at $1.3 Million 7 minutes ago John Larkin
