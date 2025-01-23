Tips for Filing a Car Accident Claim

Photo by JESHOOTS.com from Pexels



If you have been in a car accident, prompt action is key to help support your insurance claim. Even if you have never been in a car accident, it is still beneficial to learn about how the insurance process operates, how to prepare for a claim, and how to deal with potential pitfalls so should the worst happen, you will be better prepared.

Types of Claim

To understand how the car accident insurance claims process works, it’s important to understand the two main types of claim, including:

First-party: Claims filed with your own personal insurance provider.

Third-party: Claims filed with the provider of another business or person.

The type of claim depends on a number of factors, including:

Amount of coverage.

The nature of the accident.

Who the at-fault driver was.

Coverage varies, but may include expenses like:

Loss of wages

Medical expenses

Rehabilitation costs

Medical treatment costs

Services such as childcare

Funeral costs

An insurance claims analyst typically uses a formula to assess how much is owed for non-monetary losses, multiplying cost of medical expenses by 1.5 – 5 depending on the severity of the case.

Precautions

Before making a claim, take care to:

Avoid claiming fault on the scene of the accident

File a police report and car accident claim as soon as possible

Check the amount of deductible

Check whether rental reimbursement is included

Check whether your rates will be affected

Legal Support

Some insurance providers offer mobile apps enabling you to kickstart a claim – although it is best to seek legal counsel first. An auto accident attorney can help you to:

Gather and preserve evidence.

Understand and protect your rights.

Understand the legal and insurance claim process.

Improve your chances of financial compensation.

Making Preparations

To open an investigation, your insurance provider will typically request details such as:

Details of those involved including names and phone numbers

Licence plate numbers of all vehicles involved

Notes of specific damage details

Insurance provider names and policy numbers of all drivers

Photographs of the scene

A proof of claim form

Copies of the police and accident report

Time, location and weather conditions

Dealing With Potential Setbacks

If Your Claim Is Denied

If this is the case, it may be possible to negotiate. If not, you may be able to appeal, which can require additional examinations or further evidence and information.

Dealing With Uninsured Parties

If the at-fault driver is uninsured or without liability insurance, you can file an underinsured drivers claim with your provider, so long as they are able to offer this. If not, or if the at-fault driver is uninsured, it may be necessary to pursue a personal injury lawsuit.

If Your Car Is Totaled

If the cost of your damages outweighs the value of your vehicle, your insurance provider may deem it totaled. Instead of paying for repairs, they then issue a payment equal to its value. If it is on lease, they pay the remaining balance.

Time Limitations

The statute of limitations for personal injury claims often differ from those for contract disputes and in many jurisdictions the duration for personal injury claims is one to three years from the event. It is also a good idea to ask your insurer about deadlines including document submission. In any case, acting without delay will ensure the best outcome.