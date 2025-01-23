Tips for Filing a Car Accident Claim

Photo by JESHOOTS.com from Pexels
If you have been in a car accident, prompt action is key to help support your insurance claim. Even if you have never been in a car accident, it is still beneficial to learn about how the insurance process operates, how to prepare for a claim, and how to deal with potential pitfalls so should the worst happen, you will be better prepared.
Types of Claim
To understand how the car accident insurance claims process works, it’s important to understand the two main types of claim, including:
- First-party: Claims filed with your own personal insurance provider.
- Third-party: Claims filed with the provider of another business or person.
The type of claim depends on a number of factors, including:
- Amount of coverage.
- The nature of the accident.
- Who the at-fault driver was.
Coverage varies, but may include expenses like:
- Loss of wages
- Medical expenses
- Rehabilitation costs
- Medical treatment costs
- Services such as childcare
- Funeral costs
An insurance claims analyst typically uses a formula to assess how much is owed for non-monetary losses, multiplying cost of medical expenses by 1.5 – 5 depending on the severity of the case.
Precautions
Before making a claim, take care to:
- Avoid claiming fault on the scene of the accident
- File a police report and car accident claim as soon as possible
- Check the amount of deductible
- Check whether rental reimbursement is included
- Check whether your rates will be affected
Legal Support
Some insurance providers offer mobile apps enabling you to kickstart a claim – although it is best to seek legal counsel first. An auto accident attorney can help you to:
- Gather and preserve evidence.
- Understand and protect your rights.
- Understand the legal and insurance claim process.
- Improve your chances of financial compensation.
Making Preparations
To open an investigation, your insurance provider will typically request details such as:
- Details of those involved including names and phone numbers
- Licence plate numbers of all vehicles involved
- Notes of specific damage details
- Insurance provider names and policy numbers of all drivers
- Photographs of the scene
- A proof of claim form
- Copies of the police and accident report
- Time, location and weather conditions
Dealing With Potential Setbacks
If Your Claim Is Denied
If this is the case, it may be possible to negotiate. If not, you may be able to appeal, which can require additional examinations or further evidence and information.
Dealing With Uninsured Parties
If the at-fault driver is uninsured or without liability insurance, you can file an underinsured drivers claim with your provider, so long as they are able to offer this. If not, or if the at-fault driver is uninsured, it may be necessary to pursue a personal injury lawsuit.
If Your Car Is Totaled
If the cost of your damages outweighs the value of your vehicle, your insurance provider may deem it totaled. Instead of paying for repairs, they then issue a payment equal to its value. If it is on lease, they pay the remaining balance.
Time Limitations
The statute of limitations for personal injury claims often differ from those for contract disputes and in many jurisdictions the duration for personal injury claims is one to three years from the event. It is also a good idea to ask your insurer about deadlines including document submission. In any case, acting without delay will ensure the best outcome.
More Stories
The Common Defense Strategies Used in Truck Accident Cases and How to Beat Them
The Long-Term Value of Premium Quality Wheel Nuts
Top Ways Intelligent Vehicle Innovations are Transforming the Auto Industry