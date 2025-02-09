Be.EV’s First NatWest and KfW IPEX-Bank Backed Charging Hub Now Open in Hulme

National EV charging network Be.EV sparks excitement with the launch of an ultra-rapid charging hub at Hulme Retail Park.

The site is the first to be funded via Be.EV’s landmark £55 million debt financing partnership with high street giant NatWest and Germany’s project and export financier KfW IPEX-Bank, announced in 2024.

Located at Hulme Retail Park, the new hub marks another step in addressing the growing demand for public EV chargers in Greater Manchester and across the UK.

While roughly two-thirds (65%) of British homes have access to or potential access to off-street parking <https://www.racfoundation.org /media-centre/cars-parked-23- hours-a-day> , according to motoring organisation the RAC Foundation, this leaves millions of residents—particularly those in urban areas like Hulme, a district within the city of Manchester—without driveways or the ability to charge at home.

In Manchester alone, an estimated 60% of households lack access to off-street parking, underscoring the critical need for accessible public charging infrastructure.

More than one million new electric vehicles (EV) were registered in Greater Manchester between 2009 and 2023, representing around 10% of the UK’s total EVs.

This new site adds to Be.EV’s growing network, helping the North West cement its status as the region with the fastest growing demand for EVs in the UK, while ensuring access extends beyond affluent areas to include diverse communities.

In recent years, Hulme has been undergoing a remarkable transformation, with initiatives like “Hulme Community Garden Centre” or “Hulme Living’ by One Manchester”, aimed at improving its sustainability and infrastructure.

Be.EV’s new charging hub is another step in this ongoing renewal, enhancing the appeal of Hulme as a modern and sustainable community.

Hulme has become a beacon of modern urban living, attracting professionals, families, and students alike thanks in part to the £2.6 million investment that came from the Greater Manchester Green Spaces Fund.

The money has supported over 100 green projects across the wider region, including the Manchester Green Pathway, the St. Wilfreds Home Garden and the Forever Fields.

The Hulme Retail Park hub features six ultra-rapid charging bays, capable of delivering up to 165 miles of range in just a 20-minute stop. All chargers are powered by renewable energy supplied by Octopus Energy.

The investment will continue to support the national growth of Be.EV’s network, expected to hit a total of 1,600 charge points this year.

To celebrate the opening of the new charging hub at Hulme Retail Park, Be.EV is offering all drivers a 50% discounted charging rate during the site’s Welcome Week, from Monday, February 10th until Sunday, February 16th, when charging with their Be.EV app or RFID card.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO of Be.EV, comments: “This new site in the south of Manchester highlights the power of collaboration, with our deal with NatWest and KfW IPEX-Bank paving the way for the efficient expansion of ultra-rapid, reliable EV charging.

“This trailblazing partnership demonstrates how public sector vision, private expertise, and backing from national banks can make a real impact—accelerating the nationwide roll-out of EV infrastructure and bringing charging solutions to communities that need them most.

The Hulme site is a prime example, joining a growing network of Be.EV hubs in key locations like retail parks. These hubs not only serve local communities and EV drivers but also support retailers by driving increased footfall, showing how well-placed infrastructure can benefit both shoppers and businesses alike.“

Bruce Riley, Head of Energy Transition at NatWest, said: “Developing a high quality, reliable network of charge points across the UK is central to encouraging the adoption of battery electric vehicles nationally that will help decarbonise the transport system. NatWest is delighted to play its part through financing these investments.”

Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank commented: “We are glad to support Be.EV and thus help advance the e-mobility infrastructure in the UK. It is our mission to advance the mobility transition with our financings in Europe and worldwide and drive the change towards decarbonisation in our societies.”

Councillor Hans Mundry, Leader of Warrington Borough Council, which serves as the landlord of Hulme Retail Park, stated: “We fully support the continued rollout of EV charging facilities throughout the North West, and we’re delighted to welcome Be.EV as new tenants at the retail park.”

Be.EV’s new charging site at Hulme Retail Park is located at 100 Princess Road, Manchester M15 5AS.

