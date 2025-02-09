NECTO Studio V7.1 IDE from MIKROE now includes full programmer and debug support for Microchip tools

Also adds support for Microchip’s SAM MCU and STMicroelectronics’ STM32L4 series of ultra-low-power MCUs

MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, has announced that the latest 7.1 release of the company’s NECTO Studio IDE (integrated development environment) is even easier for users of Microchip MCUs to work within, benefitting from the time-to-market advantages that the NECTO ecosystem delivers.

Following close collaboration between Microchip and MIKROE, NECTO 7.1 now includes full programmer and debugger support for the following tools: MPLAB ICD 5, MPLAB ICD 4, MPLAB ICE 4, Atmel-ICE, PICkit On-Board 4 (PKOB4), EDBG, Power Debugger, MPLAB PICkit 5, MPLAB PICkit 4, MPLAB Snap, JTAGICE3, PKOB nano, mEDBG and Simulator.

More, the mikroSDK 2.0 software development kit which runs natively within NECTO Studio, making application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with virtually no code changes, has been further enhanced with support for 66 new MCUs from the SAM E70/S70/V70/V71 series, a robust Arm® Cortex®-M7 lineup running at up to 300 MHz. In addition, full mikroSDK support is now available for the STM32L4x family.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “Getting started with NECTO and Microchip is simple: create a new NECTO setup with one of Microchip compilers XC8, XC16, or XC32; select your preferred Microchip programmer from the supported list; and apply new NECTO setup to an existing project or start a brand-new one. We remain committed to expanding our MCU offerings on a daily basis, so stay tuned for even more additions!”

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.

With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the Embedded Wiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBrain™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.