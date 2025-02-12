IonQ and General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Partner to Develop Quantum Solutions for Customers in the U.S.

Strategic collaboration unlocks new opportunities for IonQ while empowering GDIT to help its customers solve some of the world’s most complex problems

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, and General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics, announced a partnership to bring the power of quantum computing to government and defense sectors.

IonQ and GDIT are partnering to combine GDIT’s deep technical and government agency mission expertise with IonQ’s pioneering quantum technology. Together, the companies will co-develop and market advanced quantum processing and networking applications to address high-impact use cases, including quantum AI extensions, resource optimization, and anomaly detection. This collaboration aims to deliver transformative capabilities for federal, and state governments, meeting critical challenges with cutting-edge solutions.

“Quantum computing represents a transformative opportunity for our government clients to solve previously impossible challenges,” said Ben Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology office at GDIT. “This expanded partnership will enable us to harness the next generation of computational power to deliver innovative solutions that address critical mission needs.”

“By partnering with GDIT, we will accelerate quantum computing adoption in the government, continuing IonQ’s consistent market growth,” said Rima Alameddine, IonQ’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This collaboration marks a significant step in delivering quantum solutions that address critical challenges faced by government agencies. It allows us to leverage our combined capabilities to introduce quantum computing to government and defense sectors, supporting high-priority projects. We are excited to work closely with and learn from the experts at GDIT.”

Earlier this year, IonQ and GDIT partnered with a major intelligence agency to advance its quantum readiness. The two companies leveraged quantum and AI technologies to enhance the agency’s data analysis and mission capabilities.

Today’s news builds on IonQ’s ongoing work in the federal sector, advancing its efforts to integrate quantum networks into future operations. Most recently, IonQ announced a new $54.5 million contract with existing customer U.S. Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), which marked the largest 2024 quantum contract award in the U.S. IonQ also won a $5.7 million contract for a first-of-its-kind, multi-node, blind quantum computing system initiative for the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS).

