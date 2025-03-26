MayMaan Unveils Breakthrough Water-Ethanol Powered Engine to Transform Clean Energy Generation

MayMaan, a trailblazer in clean energy solutions, is reestablishing a new

paradigm in power generation with its groundbreaking AquaStrokeR engine

technology, which runs on a fuel mixture of 70% water and 30% ethanol. The

company’s innovation offers a commercially viable, cleaner, and more

cost-effective alternative to traditional diesel engines and electric

batteries. As industries demand more sustainable solutions, MayMaan is

uniquely positioned to lead the way toward a cleaner, more energy-efficient

future.

Born from a family’s bold vision and a breakthrough in mechanical

engineering, MayMaan’s technology has already proven to outperform diesel

engines in power generation and fuel efficiency, all while drastically

reducing carbon emissions. Initially met with skepticism, the company’s

water-ethanol-powered engine technology has now evolved into a scalable,

game-changing solution for industries such as data centers, electric vehicle

(EV) charging infrastructure, and off-grid power systems.

“After a decade of innovation and refinement, we’re excited to introduce a

technology that not only addresses the urgent need for clean energy

solutions but does so with a level of efficiency and reliability that the

market has never seen before,” said Doron Shmueli, CEO of MayMaan. “Our

engines offer a sustainable alternative to traditional power sources, while

also being cost-effective and scalable for a wide range of applications-from

EV charging stations to powering large data centers.”

MayMaan’s AquaStrokeR engines have been successfully deployed in several

high-profile projects, garnering significant interest from industry leaders

across Europe and the U.S. The company is also in the process of finalizing

licensing agreements with leading manufacturers and distributors worldwide,

with formal announcements expected in the coming months.

“The world needs cleaner power, and we’re confident that MayMaan’s

technology is the answer,” continued Shmueli. “Our ability to scale this

technology globally is enhanced through our unique licensing model, allowing

manufacturers, distributors, and integrators to deploy our engines for

diverse applications across industries.”

“MayMaan is committed to providing innovative sustainable solutions through

advanced technology. We are proud to offer solutions that not only meet the

demands of today but also create a cleaner, more efficient future,” added

Eitan Shmueli, President of MayMaan. With a focus on reducing emissions,

lowering energy costs, and increasing the reliability of backup power

systems, MayMaan is helping shape the energy future. From off-grid power

systems in rural areas to sustainable charging stations for electric

vehicles, the company’s innovative solutions are poised to disrupt the

energy landscape.

About MayMaan

MayMaan is a leading innovator in clean energy solutions, specializing in

advanced engine technology powered by a unique water-based fuel blend. The

company’s flagship AquaStrokeR engine combines state-of-the-art fuel

technology and engine design, utilizing a proprietary water-bio-alcohol fuel

mixture (70% water, 30% ethanol/methanol) to deliver efficient,

cost-effective, and low-emission power for a variety of applications.

MayMaan’s core offerings include generators, EV charging stations, and power

generation systems, with key applications in data centers, off-grid power

solutions, electric vehicle infrastructure, and backup power systems. In

addition to direct deployments, MayMaan licenses its technology to

manufacturers, distributors, and integrators worldwide, enabling partners to

scale sustainable energy solutions across a variety of sectors. By

integrating clean fuel with innovative engine design, MayMaan is advancing

the transition to sustainable energy, providing scalable and reliable energy

solutions that are transforming industries globally.