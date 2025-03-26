MayMaan Unveils Breakthrough Water-Ethanol Powered Engine to Transform Clean Energy Generation

MayMaan, a trailblazer in clean energy solutions, is reestablishing a new
paradigm in power generation with its groundbreaking AquaStrokeR engine
technology, which runs on a fuel mixture of 70% water and 30% ethanol. The
company’s innovation offers a commercially viable, cleaner, and more
cost-effective alternative to traditional diesel engines and electric
batteries. As industries demand more sustainable solutions, MayMaan is
uniquely positioned to lead the way toward a cleaner, more energy-efficient
future.
Born from a family’s bold vision and a breakthrough in mechanical
engineering, MayMaan’s technology has already proven to outperform diesel
engines in power generation and fuel efficiency, all while drastically
reducing carbon emissions. Initially met with skepticism, the company’s
water-ethanol-powered engine technology has now evolved into a scalable,
game-changing solution for industries such as data centers, electric vehicle
(EV) charging infrastructure, and off-grid power systems.
“After a decade of innovation and refinement, we’re excited to introduce a
technology that not only addresses the urgent need for clean energy
solutions but does so with a level of efficiency and reliability that the
market has never seen before,” said Doron Shmueli, CEO of MayMaan. “Our
engines offer a sustainable alternative to traditional power sources, while
also being cost-effective and scalable for a wide range of applications-from
EV charging stations to powering large data centers.”
MayMaan’s AquaStrokeR engines have been successfully deployed in several
high-profile projects, garnering significant interest from industry leaders
across Europe and the U.S. The company is also in the process of finalizing
licensing agreements with leading manufacturers and distributors worldwide,
with formal announcements expected in the coming months.
“The world needs cleaner power, and we’re confident that MayMaan’s
technology is the answer,” continued Shmueli. “Our ability to scale this
technology globally is enhanced through our unique licensing model, allowing
manufacturers, distributors, and integrators to deploy our engines for
diverse applications across industries.”
“MayMaan is committed to providing innovative sustainable solutions through
advanced technology. We are proud to offer solutions that not only meet the
demands of today but also create a cleaner, more efficient future,” added
Eitan Shmueli, President of MayMaan. With a focus on reducing emissions,
lowering energy costs, and increasing the reliability of backup power
systems, MayMaan is helping shape the energy future. From off-grid power
systems in rural areas to sustainable charging stations for electric
vehicles, the company’s innovative solutions are poised to disrupt the
energy landscape.
About MayMaan
MayMaan is a leading innovator in clean energy solutions, specializing in
advanced engine technology powered by a unique water-based fuel blend. The
company’s flagship AquaStrokeR engine combines state-of-the-art fuel
technology and engine design, utilizing a proprietary water-bio-alcohol fuel
mixture (70% water, 30% ethanol/methanol) to deliver efficient,
cost-effective, and low-emission power for a variety of applications.
MayMaan’s core offerings include generators, EV charging stations, and power
generation systems, with key applications in data centers, off-grid power
solutions, electric vehicle infrastructure, and backup power systems. In
addition to direct deployments, MayMaan licenses its technology to
manufacturers, distributors, and integrators worldwide, enabling partners to
scale sustainable energy solutions across a variety of sectors. By
integrating clean fuel with innovative engine design, MayMaan is advancing
the transition to sustainable energy, providing scalable and reliable energy
solutions that are transforming industries globally.
More Stories
Volkswagen Group cooperates with Valeo and Mobileye to enhance driver assistance in future MQB vehicles
Reply and AWS Announce Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration to Advance Generative AI Innovations, Helping Customers Design, Develop, and Deploy Scalable and Secure AI Applications
Hydro introduces S-grade™ aluminum alloys for safety critical components