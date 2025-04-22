Can You Trust an Insurance Adjuster after a Car Accident?

In case you have been in an automobile accident, you know how stressful it can be. You might be hurt, scared, and unsure after the crash and about what to do next. And then an insurance adjuster calls you. They are friendly and helpful, but can you trust them? This article is going to explain what an insurance adjuster does and also how to deal with them following an accident.

Before we dive deeper, know that car accidents happen frequently. Car accident statistics show that each year, thousands of crashes result in serious injuries and deaths. Because of a lot of accidents taking place, insurance companies receive a great deal of practice handling claims, and in some cases, it is all about saving cash, not helping you.

What Does an Insurance Adjuster Do?

An insurance adjuster examines the specifics of your accident. They speak with you, examine damage to your car, look at medical reports, and figure out how much you should get.

While they might seem like your ally, they work for the insurance business, not you. They protect the company’s money. What this means is that they might attempt to pay you less compared to what you deserve.

Why You Should Be Careful

Listed here are some reasons to be careful with an insurance adjuster:

They Might Offer a Low Settlement: Sometimes, the adjuster will offer you money to settle your claim quickly. It might sound like a good deal since you have bills to pay. But the first offer is often much less than your claim is worth.

They May Use Your Words Against You: Adjusters may ask you tough questions. If you say “I’m feeling better” or “I didn’t see the other car,” they might use those words to point out the accident was your fault or you were not seriously hurt.

They May Push You to Settle Quickly: The quicker you settle, the less likely you are to find out the full cost of your injuries. Some injuries take days or weeks to show up fully.

What to Do After a Car Accident

If an insurance adjuster calls you after your accident, here is what to do:

You don’t have to be rude, but you do have to be careful.

Do not admit fault. Saying sorry can be interpreted as apologizing for making the accident happen.

Do not agree to a quick settlement. Take your time to analyze your injuries and losses.

See a doctor after an accident. Even if you feel you’re okay, always see a doctor. Some injuries do not show up immediately.

A good personal injury lawyer knows how insurance companies work and will fight for you the money you deserve.

How a Lawyer Can Help You

Insurance companies have people working to protect them. Why not have someone protecting you, too?

A lawyer can:

Handle all talks with the insurance company.

Help you understand your case’s value.

Do not settle for more than you are worthy of.

Take your case to court if needed.

With a lawyer, you don’t have to face the insurance adjuster alone. It might significantly impact the outcome of your case.

Final Thoughts

You may be stressed and overwhelmed after a car accident. When an insurance adjuster calls you, remember: they are not your friend. Their main job is to save money for the insurance company, not to make sure you get everything you need. Be polite but careful. Do not rush. And in case you’re uncertain, definitely consult with a lawyer first. You deserve fair treatment, and knowing the truth about insurance adjusters is the first step toward protecting yourself.