CGD DEMONSTRATES SUPERIORITY OF ICeGaN IN MOTOR DRIVES, DATA CENTRES AND EVS AT PCIM 2025

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), the fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company that develops energy-efficient GaN-based power devices that make sustainable electronics simpler to design and implement, will demonstrate at PCIM how GaN technology is delivering improved performance in higher power applications. The company’s ICeGaN® technology brings the benefits of GaN – including efficiency, size and thermal management – to applications including servers, data centres, inverters, industrial power supplies and automotive EVs. A highlight of the booth will be the company’s world’s-first Combo ICeGaN innovation which pairs the company’s ICeGaN GaN ICs with IGBTs to address electric vehicle inverters at 100kW+, improving efficiency over traditional silicon solutions and reducing cost when compared with silicon carbide solutions.

HENRYK DABROWSKI | SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL SALES, CGD

“ICeGaN redefines gallium nitride. By integrating the interface circuitry on the GaN chip along with the HEMT, ICeGaN is very easy to use. Devices can be easily driven using a standard power IC driver. Moreover, it is very rugged and robust, and includes extra protection circuitry, so reduces component count. Engineers are now understanding the true value proposition of ICeGaN, and are beginning to realize that GaN may replace SiC in certain high efficiency designs, due to its lower manufacturing cost. PCIM attracts key professionals from all over the world, and we are looking forward to showing them what ICeGaN can do, especially for higher power applications.”

During PCIM, CGD will give the following Technical Session and Exhibitor Presentation:

ICeGaN benefits in Motor Drive Inverters through the evaluation of Electrical Performance under Application Conditions This presentation explores the advantages of ICeGaN technology in motor drive inverters, focusing on its impact on electrical performance. Key topics include improved efficiency, reduced power losses, enhanced thermal management, and the potential for compact system design. Through application-specific evaluations, the discussion highlights how GaN-based solutions outperform traditional silicon inverters, offering transformative benefits for modern motor control systems.

Speaker: Farhan Beg, Director of Application Engineering, CGD

Date: Tuesday May 6

Time: 12:55-13:15

Location: Hall 4, Booth 4-435

ICeGaN Leads GaN Integration for High-Power Applications Cambridge GaN Devices’ renowned ICeGaN technology simplifies GaN integration, offering a cost-effective solution in system level for high-power applications in the 1kW to 100kW range. Now available on the market, the P2 product series featuring 25 mΩ and 55 mΩ GaN chips have demonstrated high performance in Automotive Inverter and Industrial Motor Drive applications. With high dV/dt immunity, 3x gate robustness vs incumbent GaN technologies and true 0V Turn Off, ICeGaN®️ ensures ease of use, optimized efficiency and reliability. In addition, P2 enables paralleling with negligeable design effort. This presentation will guide you through real-world use cases.

Speaker: Henryk Dabrowski, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, CGD

Date: Wednesday May 7

Time: 10:25-10:45

Location: Hall 5, 135

On booth 7. 657, CGD will present demos that highlight the benefits of employing its ICeGaN technology in three application spaces: Motor Drives; Data Centres; and Electric Vehicles.

Motor Drives

 650 V 25 mΩ half bridge for 2-6 kW systems. The design uses the BHDFN enhanced bottom-side cooled package which is capable of dissipating 10 W (TA = 50°C)

 Targeting home appliances this 400 W design in partnership with Qorvo demonstrates how easily MOSFETs can be replaced with ICeGaN, eliminating fans, heatsinks and bulky and expensive resistors, increasing efficiency and reducing size.

 This 800 W EVK, also in partnership with Qorvo, targets industrial applications. ICeGaN’s integrated Miller Clamp eliminates the need for negative gate voltage for turn-off, and there is no need for a special GaN driver. The design increases efficiency and provides a quiet drive profile

 This IPM uses ICeGaN to run cooler and eliminate heatsinks, providing lower deadtime and less distortion.

 Demo compares three-phase inverter designs using a shunt resistor with the simpler, lower BOM count ICeGaN design with integrated Current Sense.

Data Centres

 650 V 25 mΩ half bridge for 2-6 kW systems. The design uses the BHDFN enhanced bottom-side cooled package which is capable of dissipating 10 W (TA = 50°C)

 3kW bridgeless Totem Pole PFC reference design hits 99.1% efficiency levels, meets IEC 61000–3–2 and exceeds 80 Plus Titanium specs. The modular design facilitates comparison with different controllers and power stages.

 2.5 kW CCM Totem-Pole PFC demo board delivers high efficiency and enables easy interfacing to an analogue PFC controller. Co-designed with Inventchip, this solution features optimised AC current zero crossing control and low THD.

 3kW LLC test board for a 400 V to 48 V single stage LLC converter. This ICeGaN design enables high frequency LLC for high power density DC/DC.

 Power Matrix 2kW/3kW quarter brick isolated DC/DC converter with a peak efficiency of 98% and a power density of 1.16kW/in3. Measuring just 63.5×36×12.4mm it demonstrates ultra-high power density, and supports multiple modules in parallel.

 650 V 25 mΩ full bridge 4-10 kW reference design. The DHDFN package featuring double side cooling reduces thermal resistance enabling the highest power density.

Electric Vehicles

 Developed with IFP Energies nouvelles (IFPEN), a major French public research and training organization in the fields of energy, transport and the environment, this 3-Level ANPC EV inverter for 800 V traction develops 100 kW. Enhanced motor performance, reliability and efficiency with ICeGaN in 3-level NPC topology increases inverter efficiency, lowers THD and reduces dV/dt at the motor

Reduced switching losses enables power density of 25-30 kW/l.

 Using ICeGaN in parallel configuration enables higher power levels – to 10 kW in this example.

The dual-side cooled DHDFN package with dual-gate pinout simplifies PCB routing, and ICeGaN’s innovative control creates superior current sharing. Clean switching allows for full current (400 V, 120 A) in double-pulse test.

 650 V 25 mΩ full bridge 4-10 kW reference design. The DHDFN package featuring double side cooling reduces thermal resistance enabling the highest power density.

GIORGIA LONGOBARDI | FOUNDER AND CEO, CGD

“CGD’s latest P2 series ICs feature RDS(on) levels down to 25 mΩ, supporting multi kW power levels with the highest efficiency. We have built a secure supply chain including manufacturing deals with TSMC and ASE, and distribution through Digi-Key. With Combo ICeGaN, our technology roadmap has been extended to address EV applications to over 100kW, and we are sure that designers will be inspired by the new capabilities ICeGaN delivers.”

About Cambridge GaN Devices

Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD) designs, develops and commercialises GaN transistors and ICs enabling a radical step in energy efficiency and compactness. Our mission is to bring innovation into everyday life by delivering effortless energy-efficient GaN solutions. CGD’s ICeGaN® technology is proven suitable for high-volume production, and the company is rapidly scaling up with manufacturing and customer partnerships in place. A fabless enterprise, CGD was spun out from Cambridge University, and its founders, CEO Dr. Giorgia Longobardi, and CTO Professor Florin Udrea, still retain strong links with the world-renowned High Voltage Microelectronics and Sensors group (HVMS) at the University. CGD’s ICeGaN HEMT technology is protected by a strong and constantly growing IP portfolio, resulting from the company’s commitment to innovation. The technical and commercial expertise of the CGD team, combined with an extensive track record in the power electronics market, has been fundamental to the market acceptance of its proprietary technology.