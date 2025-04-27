Danisense exhibits at PCIM Expo 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, May 6 – 8

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for
demanding applications, will be exhibiting at PCIM Expo 2025 in Nuremberg,
Germany from 6th to 8th May in Hall 7 Stand 108. At the show Danisense is
going to reveal a new innovation for a calibration service.
Furthermore, the recently introduced Transducer Electronic Datasheet (TEDS)
for Danisense’s range of current transducers will be shown at the stand.
TEDS further streamlines lab testing processes. For test engineers, the new
TEDS feature offers a much enhanced set-up, making the whole process very
quick and easy. In addition, it further improves the measurement accuracy in
laboratory environments.
Last but not least, Danisense will also be launching a new one channel power
supply to power its range of highly reliable and precise current
transducers.
Come and visit Danisense at PCIM Expo 2025 in Hall 7 Stand 108. For further
info please click here
<https://pcim.mesago.com/nuern
-as.html#exhibitorheadline> or visit www.danisense.com
<http://www.danisense.com> .
DANISENSE: Precision – Innovation
By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics
Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the
requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was
founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s
founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized
knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to
create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC
and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the
highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and
outstanding DC stability.
