Danisense exhibits at PCIM Expo 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany, May 6 – 8

Danisense, the leader in high-accuracy current sense transducers for

demanding applications, will be exhibiting at PCIM Expo 2025 in Nuremberg,

Germany from 6th to 8th May in Hall 7 Stand 108. At the show Danisense is

going to reveal a new innovation for a calibration service.

Furthermore, the recently introduced Transducer Electronic Datasheet (TEDS)

for Danisense’s range of current transducers will be shown at the stand.

TEDS further streamlines lab testing processes. For test engineers, the new

TEDS feature offers a much enhanced set-up, making the whole process very

quick and easy. In addition, it further improves the measurement accuracy in

laboratory environments.

Last but not least, Danisense will also be launching a new one channel power

supply to power its range of highly reliable and precise current

transducers.

By combining complex magnetic performance with advanced electronics

Danisense provides efficient and precise solutions that match the

requirements of worldwide customers in demanding industries. Danisense was

founded in 2012 and today is based in Denmark and Japan. The company’s

founders and key employees are highly-experienced and possess specialized

knowledge about high precision current transducers, enabling Danisense to

create solutions that enable its customers to quickly and easy measure AC

and DC currents with accuracies down to 1ppm. Its products are of the

highest quality and have an extremely flat frequency response and

outstanding DC stability.