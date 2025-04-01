NECTO Studio V7.2 IDE features time-saving, MIKROE-trained Code Assistant for increased productivity

MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development
time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven
standards, has announced that NECTO Studio 7.2
<https://www.mikroe.com/blog/n
ned-code-assistant> , the latest release of the company’s IDE (integrated
development environment), now includes NECTO Code Assistant, an AI tool that
enables users to create code for multi-Click projects.
Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “Over the last decade, MIKROE has
delivered over 1800 Click boardsT <https://www.mikroe.com/click>
libraries, enabling embedded developers to add a vast range of peripheral
functions to their projects quickly and simply. While Click libraries are a
great help, projects usually involve more than one Click, so we have now
added NECTO Code Assistant, which merges code from multiple Click projects
into a single project, including all generated initializations, and displays
the result on the TFT screen. This boosts productivity, reduces errors, and
delivers higher-quality software faster.”
NECTO Code Assistant ensures that all necessary initializations are already
included. Also, by clarifying code functionality and offering best
practices, the Assistant helps developers navigate everyday challenges.
Datasheet information can also be found and retrieved based on the context
of uploaded files, providing quick technical details.
NECTO Studio 7.2 includes support for nearly 400 new MCUs, 170+ dev boards,
and 25 MCU cards <https://www.mikroe.com/necto#
with more coming through daily updates
<https://www.mikroe.com/blog#n
come from the Microchip lineup, ensuring fast integration and top
performance for Microchip hardware users.
For users new to NECTO Studio <https://www.mikroe.com/necto> , an
Interactive Guided Tour, featured inside the IDE, walks users through the
setup and project creation process, actively guiding and assisting in real
time.
About MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through
the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.
With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging
<https://www.mikroe.com/planet
Multi-Architectural IDE <https://www.mikroe.com/necto>
the Embedded Wiki
<https://embeddedwiki.com/arti
ph-pic32mz-clicker-necto-pic32
million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers,
smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards
<https://www.mikroe.com/click>
mikroBUS <https://www.mikroe.com/mikrob
<https://www.mikroe.com/mikros
<https://www.mikroe.com/sibrai
<https://www.mikroe.com/discon
adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on
their development boards.
