NECTO Studio V7.2 IDE features time-saving, MIKROE-trained Code Assistant for increased productivity

MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development

time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven

standards, has announced that NECTO Studio 7.2

<https://www.mikroe.com/blog/n ecto-studio-720-update-time-sa ving-mikroe-trai

ned-code-assistant> , the latest release of the company’s IDE (integrated

development environment), now includes NECTO Code Assistant, an AI tool that

enables users to create code for multi-Click projects.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “Over the last decade, MIKROE has

delivered over 1800 Click boardsT <https://www.mikroe.com/click> and their

libraries, enabling embedded developers to add a vast range of peripheral

functions to their projects quickly and simply. While Click libraries are a

great help, projects usually involve more than one Click, so we have now

added NECTO Code Assistant, which merges code from multiple Click projects

into a single project, including all generated initializations, and displays

the result on the TFT screen. This boosts productivity, reduces errors, and

delivers higher-quality software faster.”

NECTO Code Assistant ensures that all necessary initializations are already

included. Also, by clarifying code functionality and offering best

practices, the Assistant helps developers navigate everyday challenges.

Datasheet information can also be found and retrieved based on the context

of uploaded files, providing quick technical details.

NECTO Studio 7.2 includes support for nearly 400 new MCUs, 170+ dev boards,

and 25 MCU cards <https://www.mikroe.com/necto# roadmap-release-changes> –

with more coming through daily updates

<https://www.mikroe.com/blog#n ecto_studio_daily_updates> . 200 of these MCUs

come from the Microchip lineup, ensuring fast integration and top

performance for Microchip hardware users.

For users new to NECTO Studio <https://www.mikroe.com/necto> , an

Interactive Guided Tour, featured inside the IDE, walks users through the

setup and project creation process, actively guiding and assisting in real

time.

About MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through

the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions.

With unique concepts like Remote Programming/Debugging

<https://www.mikroe.com/planet -debug> , One New Product/Day,

Multi-Architectural IDE <https://www.mikroe.com/necto> and most recently,

the Embedded Wiki

<https://embeddedwiki.com/arti cles/template18-with-ezo-ph/ ezo-carrier-click-

ph-pic32mz-clicker-necto-pic32 mz1024efh064> T platform with more then

million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers,

smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards

<https://www.mikroe.com/click> to dramatically cut development time.

mikroBUS <https://www.mikroe.com/mikrob us> T; mikroSDK

<https://www.mikroe.com/mikros dk> T; SiBrain

<https://www.mikroe.com/sibrai n> T and DISCON

<https://www.mikroe.com/discon > T are open standards and mikroBUS has been

adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on

their development boards.