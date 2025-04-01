EV BMS test rig demo from Pickering Interfaces on show at The Battery Show & Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo South 2025

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of industry-standard modular
signal switching and sensor simulation solutions for electronics test and
verification – including BMS (battery management system) test and HIL
(hardware-in-the-loop) simulation for ECU/VCU and – on booth 318 at The
Battery Show & Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo South, at Georgia
World Congress, in the heart of Atlanta, GA, USA from April 16-17, 2025.
Now in its 15th year in North America, The Battery Show, co-located with the
Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, is the largest and most
comprehensive advanced battery and hybrid & electric vehicle (H/EV)
technology event. New for 2025, it will bring together the new regional
value chain in the Battery Belt of southern USA. Explore wide-ranging
products and innovations from leading exhibitors for automotive, materials,
stationary energy storage, mining, recycling, medical, aerospace, commercial
and industrial applications. Examine emerging markets and technologies and
keep pace with the industry’s regional trends.
Outlining the EV BMS test rig demo, Stephen Jenkins, Simulation Product
Manager at Pickering, explains: “With the increasing adoption of electric
vehicles (EVs), one significant challenge to be tackled is the effective
testing and validation of Battery Management Systems (BMS). Using modular,
PXI-based switch and simulation modules offers many advantages for BMS HIL
(hardware-in-the-loop) test, including flexibility to optimize the test
system to meet exact requirements, simple modification to address evolving
needs, and an open, industry-standard architecture that promotes system
longevity and mitigates obsolescence while providing seamless integration of
multi-vendor instrumentation modules.”
The BMS HIL test demo includes the following Pickering products:
* PXI battery simulator module – to simulate batteries in a stacked
architecture
* PXI fault insertion module – to simulate cell shorts and broken
wires
* High power, high voltage and high current PXI switching modules
* Modules housed in an LXI chassis with supporting cables and
connectors
In addition to its BMS test demo, the company will also highlight the
following signal switching and sensor simulation products:
* A range of PXI/PXIe high voltage switching solutions to 9kV.
* Hardware-in-the-Loop modules including: PXI/PXIe fault insertion,
programmable resistor, and sensor simulation modules.
* LXI/USB modular chassis – capable of hosting our extensive range of
3U PXI switching and simulation modules in an LXI environment, allowing
remote control over a gigabit Ethernet connection
* Supporting cables and connectors, together with its free online
graphical Cable Design Tool.
For more details on this application, please visit www.pickeringtest.com/bms
Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard
three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing,
availability and contact information are supplied on its website at:
www.pickeringtest.com
About Pickering Interfaces
Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching &
simulation for use in electronic test & verification. We offer the
industry’s most extensive range of switching and simulation products for
PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector
solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and drivers
created by our in-house software team to support these products.
Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and
have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering
Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany,
Sweden, France, Czech Republic, and China, together with additional
representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We
serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense,
energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more
information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts,
please visit www.pickeringtest.com
