AVL Digital Battery Passport: A milestone for the EU Battery Regulation

The battery industry is facing a turning point: sustainability and transparency are becoming central guidelines for the industry. The new EU Battery Regulation calls for an end-to-end sustainable and transparent value chain for batteries.

A central component of this regulation is the Digital Battery Passport, which will be mandatory from 2027 for all batteries sold in Europe for electric vehicles, light transportation vehicles and industrial batteries with a capacity of more than 2 kWh.

Jens Poggenburg, Executive Vice President at AVL, the importance: “The AVL Digital Battery Passport is much more than a means of fulfilling legal requirements such as the EU Green Deal. With our holistic approach, our customers can optimize the carbon footprint of batteries over their entire life cycle. Our cloud-based solution is flexibly customizable and at the same time guarantees our customers’ data sovereignty.”

The AVL Digital Battery Passport goes far beyond the requirements of the regulation and sets new standards in the industry. It integrates comprehensive information on performance, service life, material usage, recycled content and compliance with due diligence obligations in the supply chain. The data can be accessed at any time via an intuitive dashboard and can be seamlessly integrated into existing IT systems.

A state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure and forgery-proof authentication methods guarantee the integrity and availability of the data.

Thanks to these innovative features, battery manufacturers, suppliers, recycling companies and regulatory authorities have quick and easy access to all relevant information. This not only facilitates compliance with the new EU regulations, but also documents the environmental and social sustainability of the battery along its entire value chain.

Together with renowned partners such as PwC and Microsoft, AVL provides its customers with comprehensive support during the introduction of the digital battery passport and ensures smooth integration into existing processes. With the Digital Battery Passport, AVL is consolidating its pioneering role and actively driving forward the transformation of the battery industry

About AVL

With more than 12,200 employees, AVL is one of the world’s leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry and in other sectors such as rail, shipping and energy. Based on extensive in-house research activities, AVL delivers concepts, technology solutions, methodologies and development tools for a greener, safer and better world of mobility and beyond.

AVL supports international partners and customers in sustainable and digital transformation. The focus here is on the areas of electrification, software, AI and automation. AVL also supports companies in energy-intensive sectors on their way to green and efficient energy generation and supply.

AVL’s passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts spanning 90 locations with 50 competence and development centers worldwide, AVL is driving the future of mobility. In 2023, the company generated a turnover of 2.05 billion euros, 10% of which was invested in R&D activities.