CORRECTING and REPLACING Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America Unveils Cloud-Connected FLEXConnect System Powered by QNX & AWS Cloud at CES 2025

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC AUTOMOTIVE AMERICA UNVEILS CLOUD-CONNECTED FLEXCONNECT SYSTEM POWERED BY QNX & AWS CLOUD AT CES 2025

FLEXConnect Software-Defined Vehicle Technology Gathers Real-Time Data from Vehicles and Occupants, Enables New Products and Features

Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America (MEAA) today at CES 2025 announced that its latest in-cabin cockpit system, FLEXConnect, now leverages QNX® software and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable cloud capabilities.

By leveraging real-time vehicle data, FLEXConnect promises to enhance driver safety and personalization while opening new revenue streams for automakers.

“This collaboration will revolutionize the automotive experience with advanced safety features and continuous improvements via data insights,” said Mark Rakoski, Vice President of Advanced Engineering at MEAA.

FLEXConnect gathers and analyzes data through AWS, providing insights into driver behaviors, road conditions, and occupant health. “FLEXConnect sends data to AWS for deeper analysis, creating insights that enhance vehicle safety and the in-cabin experience,” said Mohammad Horani, Director of Advanced Engineering at MEAA.

Key safety innovations include facial recognition, distraction detection, biometric monitoring, and smart preferences. These innovations enable FLEXConnect to adapt in real time, offering safer, more intuitive driving experiences. Automakers can quickly analyze trends and deliver new features via over-the-air updates, ensuring vehicles are always up to date with the latest technology.

“Our collaboration with MEAA allows us to leverage deep automotive industry knowledge and the security, flexibility, and scale of AWS, to accelerate the development of connected and software defined vehicle technology to enhance driver experiences,” said Dr. Sarah Cooper, Director of AWS Industry Products.

FLEXConnect promotes a new focus to well-being and healthier lifestyles by expanding beyond safety features to include health-related innovations such as biometric monitoring, distraction detection, and fatigue tracking. These wellness-focused features enhance the driving experience and reflect the growing demand for vehicles that promote overall well-being, appealing to a health-conscious market without the need for intrusive wearable technology.

“We are excited to expand our long-term collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric, reinforcing our commitment to providing automakers with high-performance software solutions that serve as a safe and secure foundation for their next-generation vehicle architectures,” said Niko Hammond, Vice President, Business Development at QNX. “Delivering data-driven, intuitive, and personalized in-cabin experiences is quickly emerging as the new battleground for OEMs and with trusted collaborators like AWS, together we’re empowering forward-thinking companies like Mitsubishi Electric to lead the way in an industry undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation.”

Driving the Future of Automotive Revenue Generation

FLEXConnect presents a way to capitalize on subscription-based services, unlocking new revenue streams. As consumer demand for personalized, intelligent in-cabin experiences grows, automakers will be positioned to offer drivers features that adapt to their evolving needs.

“The industry is shifting toward a data-driven model, combining artificial intelligence, real-time data, and cloud technology to improve safety and unlock new opportunities for OEMs,” Horani said.

To see live demonstrations of this technology at CES 2025, visit MEAA at Booth #4874 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information on Mitsubishi Electric FLEXConnect, visit https://www.meaa-mea.com/advanced-mobility/.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its “Changes for the Better.” The company recorded a revenue of 5,257.9 billion yen (U.S.$ 34.8 billion*) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com.

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of \151=U.S.$1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2024