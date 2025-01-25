Donaldson to display solutions for Europe’s growing green hydrogen production needs at Hyvolution 2025

Donaldson Filtration Solutions will present its latest hydrogen purification solutions at Hyvolution 2025 and seek to build partnerships to support the evolving production and processing requirements for Europe’s thriving green hydrogen market.

Donaldson Filtration Solutions, a global leader in filtration systems and technology, will participate in Hyvolution 2025, a major European event for hydrogen technology to be held on January 28–30, 2025, at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, France.

During the exhibition, Donaldson will showcase its hydrogen dryer and purification system, an innovative solution designed to support the growing green hydrogen market. The solution is engineered to help provide the highest purity levels for industrial applications and boost environmental and operational efficiency for owners.

“France is investing heavily in the transition to low-carbon technologies, with leading companies spearheading efforts to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like steel, ammonia, and methanol in search of hydrogen innovation,” says Sabine Artuso, product manager – special gases, Donaldson Industrial Gases. “As demand for green hydrogen grows, Donaldson’s 30+ years of expertise in drying systems helps us in providing reliable, proven solutions tailored to our customers’ evolving needs. We welcome the opportunity at Hyvolution to engage with potential partners and show how Donaldson can help support the needs of today’s thriving green hydrogen market.”

Visitors to the Donaldson booth at Hyvolution will have the opportunity to explore the hydrogen purification system up close, plus see other products in the range and converse with the company’s technical experts and sales representatives. Donaldson will also demonstrate its expertise and seek to form partnerships with customers to identify and address new production and processing needs related to sustainable energy sources, including flow rates, purity, and quality.

Supporting change

Donaldson’s purification modules are comprised of two systems designed to operate within the electrolysis and storage phases of production. The De-Oxo unit removes residual oxygen from the hydrogen for enhanced quality and safety. The unit utilizes catalysts supported on alumina to convert residual oxygen into water, facilitating easy separation. The heat-regenerated adsorption dryer is designed to eliminate residual humidity. Its advanced desiccant regeneration process operates without consuming any hydrogen gas making it a very efficient closed-loop drying option. Combined, the purification modules can provide hydrogen with an O2 max of 2 ppm(v) and H2O max of 1 ppm(v).

The hydrogen purification system offers energy-efficient operation without compromising filtration ability. It’s also a compact system, with a scalable design, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, from small-scale systems to large industrial operations.

“It is our strategic goal to offer products and practices that have a positive impact today and create a more sustainable future for people and the planet,” Sabine adds.

Donaldson is participating at Hyvolution for the first time, another reflection of its commitment to supporting the development of hydrogen infrastructure in Europe and beyond. “Hyvolution is the perfect platform to connect with industry leaders, share insights, and foster collaborations that drive forward green hydrogen innovation,” Sabine says.

Donaldson welcomes attendees to stand P74 in Hall 4 at Hyvolution 2025 to discover how its filtration and drying systems can support the clean energy transition.