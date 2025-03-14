ROHM Launches 650V GaN HEMT in a Compact, High-heat Dissipation TO-Leadless Package

Accelerating development towards the mass production of GaN devices for automotive applications

ROHM Semiconductor today announced the GNP2070TD-Z 650V GaN HEMTs in the TO-Leadless (TOLL) package. Featuring a compact design with excellent heat dissipation, high current capacity, and superior switching performance, the TOLL package is increasingly being adopted in applications that require high power handling, particularly inside industrial equipment and automotive systems. For this launch, package manufacturing has been outsourced to ATX Semiconductor (Weihai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter ATX), an experienced OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) provider.

Improving the efficiency of motors and power supplies, which account for most of the world’s electricity consumption, has become a significant challenge to achieving a decarbonized society. As power devices are key to improve efficiency, the adoption of new materials such as SiC (Silicon Carbide) and GaN is expected to further enhance the efficiency of power supplies.

ROHM began mass production of its 1st generation 650V GaN HEMTs in April 2023, followed by the release of power stage ICs that combine a gate driver and 650V GaN HEMT in a single package. This time, ROHM has developed the product incorporating 2nd generation elements in a TOLL package and added it to the existing DFN8080 package to strengthen ROHM’s 650V GaN HEMT package lineup – meeting the market demand for even smaller and more efficient high-power applications.

The new products integrate 2nd generation GaN-on-Si chips in a TOLL package, achieving industry-leading values in the device metric that correlates ON-resistance and output charge (RDS(on) × Qoss). This contributes to further miniaturization and energy efficiency in power systems that require high voltage resistance and high-speed switching.

To achieve mass production, ROHM leveraged proprietary technology and expertise in device design, cultivated through a vertically integrated production system, to carry out design and planning. Under the collaboration announced in December 2024, front-end processes are carried out by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC); back-end processes are handled by ATX. In addition, ROHM plans to partner with ATX to produce automotive-grade GaN devices.

In response to the increasing adoption of GaN devices in the automotive sector, which is expected to accelerate in 2026, ROHM plans to ensure the rapid introduction of automotive-grade GaN devices by strengthening these partnerships, in addition to advancing its own development efforts.

Liao Hongchang, Director and General Manager, ATX

“We are extremely pleased to have been entrusted with production by ROHM, a company renowned for its advanced manufacturing technologies and in-house production facilities that cover everything from wafer fabrication to packaging. We began technical exchanges with ROHM in 2017 and are currently exploring possibilities for deeper collaboration. This partnership was made possible due to ATX’s track record and technical expertise in the back-end manufacturing of GaN devices. Looking ahead, we also plan to collaborate on ROHM’s ongoing development of automotive-grade GaN devices. By strengthening our partnership, we aim to contribute to energy conservation across various industries and the realization of a sustainable society.”

Satoshi Fujitani, General Manager, AP Production Headquarters, ROHM Co., Ltd.

“We are delighted to have successfully produced 650V GaN HEMTs in the TOLL package, achieving sufficient performance. ROHM not only offers standalone GaN devices but also provides power solutions that combine them with ICs, leveraging ROHM’s expertise in analog technology. The knowledge and philosophy cultivated in the design of these products are also applied to device development. Collaborating with OSATs such as ATX, that possess advanced technical capabilities, allows us to stay ahead in the rapidly growing GaN market while utilizing ROHM’s strengths to bring innovative devices to market. Going forward, we will continue to enhance the performance of GaN devices to promote greater miniaturization and efficiency in a variety of applications, contributing to enrich people’s lives.”

Product Lineup

Application Examples

Power supplies for servers, communication base stations, industrial equipment and more.

AC adapters (USB chargers), PV inverters, ESS (Energy Storage System)

Wide range of power supply systems with 500W to 1kW output power

Online Sales Information

Sales Launch Date: December 2024

Applicable Part No: GNP2070TD-ZTR

The products will be available at DigiKey™ , Mouser™ and Farnell™ from March, and will also be offered at other online distributors as they become available.

EcoGaN™ Brand

Refers to ROHM’s new lineup of GaN devices that contribute to energy conservation and miniaturization by maximizing GaN characteristics to achieve lower application power consumption, smaller peripheral components, and simpler designs requiring fewer parts.

About ATX Semiconductor (Weihai) Co., Ltd.

ATX is an OSAT company based in Weihai, Shandong Province China, specializing in the assembly and testing of power devices. The company supports over 50 types of packages, including MOSFETs, IGBTs, SiC, and GaN devices, with an annual production capacity exceeding 5.7 billion units. ATX’s products are widely used in industrial equipment, automotive systems, renewable energy applications such as solar power, and consumer electronics. Notably, they hold a strong market share in the electric vehicle control sector, supplying internationally recognized brands.

As a leading company in next-generation semiconductor device development utilizing proprietary intellectual properties and core technologies, ATX has established close, long-term collaborative relationships with the world’s top 10 power device companies.

For more information, please visit ATX’s website: http://www.atxwh.com