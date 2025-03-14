ROHM to Showcase Advanced Power Electronics at APEC 2025

ROHM Semiconductor U.S.A., LLC, announced they will participate in APEC 2025, the premier power electronics conference and exposition that brings together power electronics professionals, academics, and students from all over the world. The event will be held from March 16th to 20th in Atlanta, GA.

At Booth 1223, ROHM will present its latest power electronics technologies designed to improve power density and efficiency in automotive and industrial equipment applications while achieving smaller form factors and greater reliability. With a focus on cutting-edge devices, ROHM remains committed to advancing electronic system performance and contributing to a sustainable future through innovative solutions.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore ROHM’s semiconductor technology through a range of devices and demonstration equipment on display. The latest models will offer insights and inspiration for application design and innovation, supporting customers in addressing social and environmental challenges.

“ROHM is excited to be exhibiting at APEC 2025, where we will showcase our latest power electronics technologies.” says Jay Barrus, President of ROHM Semiconductor U.S.A., LLC. “We look forward to engaging with industry peers for technical exchange to drive innovation and collaboration and invite you to visit us at Booth 1223.”

For a preview of ROHM’s key highlights at APEC 2025, visit https://pages.rohm.com/apec-20 25.html.

Automotive Applications

SiC Molded Power Modules for Electric Vehicles (EVs): ROHM will showcase TRCDRIVE pack™, a 2-in-1 SiC molded module that improves the efficiency of traction inverters. A variant designed for auxiliary systems such as on-board chargers (OBCs) will also be on display.

Scalable PMIC Demonstration: ROHM will exhibit the REF66004 reference design featuring the scalable BD96801Q12 PMIC ideal for automotive SoCs. This PMIC, which has been adopted in multiple power reference designs for next-generation cockpit SoCs, is scheduled to be installed in vehicles from leading European automakers.

Industrial Equipment

New Three-Phase Motor Driver for Medium-Voltage Applications: ROHM will present a newly developed three-phase motor driver that leverages proprietary control technology to significantly reduce motor power consumption by minimizing switching losses. The compact design also contributes to smaller application size, making it ideal for electric drills, screwdrivers, and industrial cooling fans.

3kW Totem Pole PFC with 650V GaN HEMT: ROHM will exhibit a 3kW output Totem Pole type PFC (Power Factor Correction) circuit incorporating 650V GaN HEMTs from the EcoGaN™ series. This high efficiency solution is optimized for power supplies in communication base stations, servers, and Energy Storage System (ESS).

Design-In Success Stories

Murata Power Solutions: AI Server Power Supplies: ROHM’s EcoGaN series of 650V GaN HEMTs in the TOLL package has been integrated into AI server power supply units from Murata Power Solutions. Adopting ROHM’s GaN HEMTs, which combine low loss operation with high-speed switching performance, allows these power supply units to achieve greater efficiency and miniaturization. For more information, please refer to ROHM’s related news release.

Valeo’s Inverter for EVs and PHEVs: Valeo and ROHM have been collaborating since 2022, initially focusing on technical exchanges to enhance the performance and efficiency of motor inverters, a critical component in EV and PHEV propulsion systems. ROHM will exhibit an inverter unit utilizing the TRCDRIVE pack featuring a 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module.

*TRCDRIVE pack™ and EcoGaN™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of ROHM Co., Ltd.

About ROHM

ROHM, a leading semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer, was established in 1958. From the automotive and industrial equipment markets to the consumer and communication sectors, ROHM supplies ICs, discretes, and electronic components featuring superior quality and reliability through a global sales and development network. ROHM’s strengths in the analog and power markets allow them to propose optimized solutions for entire systems that combine peripheral components (i.e., transistors, diodes, resistors) with the latest SiC power devices, as well as drive ICs that maximize their performance. Please visit ROHM’s website for more information: https://www.rohm.com.