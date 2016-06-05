By Interview:

CEO Interviews Bozidar Laganin, Director of the Serbia Investment and Export Promotion Agency Christopher OConnor, President and CEO of Humanetics Innovative Solutions Dan Kennefick, Market Development Manager at Daikin America Dany Hachem, group advisor for Q-media events (Qatar Motor Show) Dieter Morath, executive vice president sales, Songwon Industrial Georg Janker, CTO, Ruetz Systems Solutions Huub Van Beijeren, CEO of Stahl J Brooks Reece, President and Chief Executive Officer, Adcole Corporation Javier Pujol, CEO, Ficosa Larry Thomas, president and CEO of Primet Precision Materials Patrick Davis, Director of the Vehicle Technologies Office in the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) at the US Department of Energy (DOE) Ralf-Peter Schäfer, head of TomTom Traffic Tomi Rantakari, senior vice president – automotive, Teleca Aasim A. Siddiqui (AAS), Chairman & Managing Director and Aamer Khanzada (AK), Director of Pegasus Consultancy (Pvt) Ltd, discusses the future of Auto industry of Pakistan Achana Limpaitoon, vice president of the Thai Auto-Parts Manufacturers Association (TAPMA) Addison D. Cole, CEO of Adcole Corporation. Adil Chikhi, Development Director, Moroccan Investment Development Agency (AMDI) Ahmed Fassi Fihri, investment promotion manager and acting general manager of the Moroccan Investment Development Agency Ahmed Fassi Fihri, investment promotion manager of Moroccan Agency for Investment Promotion (AMDI) Ajarin Pattanapanchai, Deputy Secretary General Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) Alain Gilberg, spokesperson of the AUTOSAR Cooperation Alan Ewing, Executive Director of The Car Connectivity Consortium Alan Mulally (08), President and CEO of the Ford Motor Company Alan Mulally, CEO, Ford Motor Company Alejandro Agag, CEO of Formula E Holdings Alenka Bezjak Mlakar, Conference Director, Telematics Conference Middle East & Africa Alessandro Brachini, Automotive and Telco division manager, Intecs. Alex Heslop, Chief Program Engineer for the new Range Rover, Alex Moiseev, European Managing Director, Kaspersky Lab Alexander Klatt, the recently appointed MFA Chair of Transportation Design at the Detroit-based College for Creative Studies (CCS) Alfred J. Svobodnik, Managing Director Konzept-X Alfred Weber, CEO of the MANN+HUMMEL group Ali Misirlioglu, MD, Denet Civata San Ali Reza Arabnia, (2) president and CEO of Geico S.p.A. Ali Reza Arabnia, chairman, president & CEO of Geico and Satoru Kamiyama, evp and representative director of Taikisha Ali Reza Arabnia, chairman, president & CEO of Geico and Satoru Kamiyama, Executive Vice President and representative director of Taikisha Ali Reza Arabnia, President and CEO of Geico Ali Reza Arabnia, president and CEO of Geico - March 2011 Ali Reza Arabnia, president and CEO of Geico S.p.A - March 2010 Alistair Munro, Director, Business Development Manager - Lean Design Canada Allen H. Gharapetian, Vice President of Marketing and Product Planning at Clarion Corporation of America Allen H. Gharapetian, Vice President of Marketing and Product Planning, Clarion Corporation of America and Adam Thomas, Vice President of Engineering- Program Management, Clarion Corporation of America Alvis Lecis, director, HCT Automotive Anders Källdahl, Image Systems, AB. Andrea Landi, president of Landi Renzo USA. Andreas Maashoff, Director Industrial Design & Craftsmanship, Consumer & Market Research Industrial Design, Automotive Experience at Johnson Controls Andreas Mai, Director, Smart Connected Vehicles at Cisco Andreas Mootz, CEO EMAG Automation Andrew Alcazar (May 2010), president of Russo & Steele LLC Andrew Alcazar, (March 2011) president of Russo & Steele Andrew Alcazar, (Nov 2010) President of Russo and Steele, LLC Andrew Alcazar, President, Russo and Steele LLC Andrew Austin, chief executive officer, and Neal Williams, managing director, of Priority Freight Andrew Binning, Director, South African Automotive Week Andrew Whyman, Jaguar F-PACE Vehicle Program Director Andy Rowland, Head of Customer Innovation Global Mining Oil & Gas, Automotive & AMEA, BT Technology, Service & Operations and Craig Smith, CEO of Theia Labs Anthony Goonetilleke, Division President at Amdocs and Chris Williams, Head of Marketing at Amdocs Anthony Horbal, CEO of Seegrid Corporation Anthony Thomson, VP Business Development & Marketing at Qualcomm Europe Antonio Zaza, Executive Director Sales and Global Key Accounts at Geico Taikisha Antti Aumo, MirrorLink Evangelist and Marketing Director of the Connected Car Consortium Antti Niinivaara, CEO & President of the Ecocat Group. Antti Niinivaara, CEO, Ecocat Group, Armand Batteux, President, EQUIP AUTO Armand Batteux, president, EquipAuto Armin Pohl, CEO, Mackevision Medien Design Arnaud Wisnia, Global Business Director, Catalysis General Manager, Europe for Solvay Rare Earth Systems Arno Köhler, General Manager, ZygoLOT GmbH Art Dahnert, managing consultant, CIGITAL arthikeyan Natarajan, Head of Integrated Engineering Solutions, Tech Mahindra Ashley Stephenson, CEO, Reva Systems Atul Gambhir, Marketing Director Saint-Gobain SEKURIT International Atul Kapadia, chairman and CEO of Envia Systems Avinash Salelkar Øyvind Røtvold, CEO of Metronor Group Barack H. Obama, President of the United States of America Barb Samardzich, vice president of Powertrain Engineering at Ford Motor Company Barlow Manilal, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Industry Development Centre (AIDC) Benjamin J. Bailey, CFA, Fixed Income Investment Manager, Everence Financial and Advisor to Praxis Mutual Funds Bernardo Lopez, Head of Powertrain Evaluation, BMW and orenz Makeschin, Expert BMW ConnectedDrive Bernd Danckert, chairman and CEO of DIF - Die Ideenfabrik GmbH Bernd Gessner, (October 2010) General Manager Automotive, austriamicrosystems AG. Bernd Gessner, Exect. VP & General Manager, ams Automotive Business Unit Bernd Gessner, general manager (automotive), austriamicrosystems AG Bernd Gessner, General Manager Automotive, (Sep 2011) austriamicrosystems Bernd Martens, Member of the Board of Management of AUDI AG Procurement Bernd Matthes, President of Transmission Joint Ventures, BorgWarner Bernhard Wagner, managing director of CST Bert de Gooijer, director, Gomecsys BV. Bharat Balasubramanian - vice president product Innovations, Daimler Bill Carteaux, president and CEO of SPI: The Plastics Industry Trade Association Bill Jackson, senior vice president of Booz Allen Hamilton Björn Giesler, Senior Director Driver Assistance, EB & Manuela Papadopol, Director Global Marketing, EB Automotive Bo Inge Andersson, President and CEO of GAZ Group Bob Marcusse Chief Executive Officer of the Kansas City (KC) Area Development Council (KCADC) Bob Paul, President, Compuware Covisint. Bob Purcell, Protean Electric’s chief executive officer Bob Riedford, president of Buehler Motor, Inc. Bohdan Danylyshyn, the Minister of Economic Affairs of Ukraine Bozidar Laganin, director of the Serbia Investment and Export Promotion Agency Bozidar Laganin, director of the Serbia Investment and Export Promotion Agency. Brad Hazen, V.P. of Business Development, Unique Fabricating & Dennis Weese, President of LINE-X Brett Jarman, executive director of the International Association for Natural Gas Vehicles Brian Calley, Lieutenant Governor of the State of Michigan and Matt Gibb, Deputy County Executive, Oakland County, Michigan Brian Hamilton, General Manager of Auto, Gracenote Brooks Reece, vice-president, Adcole Corporation Bruce Emaus, President of Vector CANtech Inc Bruno Pouillart, operational marketing manager, Saint-Gobain Sekurit Carlhans Uhle, CEO of The Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony-Anhalt mbH (IMG) Carlo Poloni, CEO of ESTECO Carlo Poloni, president of ESTECO and professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Trieste Carlos Ghosn, CEO, Renault Carlos Pardo, CEO of Knowledge Development for Plastic Optical Fibers (KDPOF) Carolin Reichert, head of electro-mobility, RWE Germany Carson Ho, general manager, Eastcon International Carsten Bauer, MD, Metzeler Automotive Profile Systems Carsten Hoff, head of the product segment Energy Management at HELLA Cees van Dok, TomTom's head of user experience design Ceyda Erem, president of CNR & ITF Group - OTOMOTIV 2007 Ceyda Erem, president of CNR & ITF Group of companies Chaohong Zhu, managing director of Porzellanfabrik Frauenthal Charles Cautley, Managing Director of Maps at TomTom Charles Tasker, CEO, MiX Telematics (International). Cheol-Seung Cho, CEO of Energine Corporation Cheol-Seung Cho, CEO, Energine Corporation. Chris Dagger, Divisional Managing Director of Magnesium Elektron, Chris D’Couto President and Chief Executive Officer, Neah Power Systems and David Schmidt, Board Member and Chief Financial Officer Chris Hennessy, Vice President of Engineering at IAV Automotive Engineering Chris Nottingham, vice president of Croda Lubricants Chris Penrose, senior vice-president, Internet of Things, AT&T Christian Fischer, president Polymer Research at BASF Christian Mohrdieck, Director Fuel Cell & Battery Drive Development, Daimler Christian Thiel, (June 2010) chief spokesperson for the MOST Cooperation. Christian Thiel, Administrator of the MOST Cooperation Christian Thiel, chief spokesperson for the MOST Cooperation. Christine Keener Christine King, CEO, AMI Semiconductors Christoph H. Loch, Professor of Corporate Innovation, INSEAD Europe Campus Christoph Hummel, President and CEO of Preh, Christoph Kübel, President of Bosch Automotive Electronics Christopher J. O’ Connor President & CEO of Humanetics Claas Bracklo spokesperson for the FlexRay consortium Claude Mathieu, CEO, MANN+HUMMEL NAM Claude Mathieu, President and CEO of Mann&Hummel North America Claudio Carnevale, CEO of Landi Renzo S.p.A and Stefano Landi, CEO, managing director and director, Landi Renzo S.p.A. Claus Bruestle, president of North American operations at Emitec Inc Claus Hähnel and Wieland Kniffka, H & K Messe GmbH Clifford Meth, V.P. of Communications, at Kars4Kids.org Clint Padgett, Owner and President of Project Success, Inc Connie Hedegaard, Denmark`s first Minister for Climate and Energy Cor Dieleman (2), program manager, trade promotion, CBI Cor Dieleman, CBI Senior Program Manager, Asia and Eastern Europe Cor Dieleman, Centre for Promotion of Imports from Developing Countries (CBI) Cor Dieleman, program manager of the automotive ECP, CBI Cor Dieleman, Senior Programme Manager, Asia & Eastern Europe at CBI Cor Dieleman, Senior Programme Manager, Asia & Eastern Europe, Centre for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries (CBI) Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Netherlands. Craig Gross, Senior AETS Specialist, Silicone Elastomers, Dow Corning Craig Morrison, chairman and CEO of Momentive Craig Peddie, VP & GM, Nuance Creighton Magid, Partner-in-Charge, Washington, DC, Office, Dorsey & Whitney LLP Curt Moore, General Manager, AEC-Automotive Business at Texas Instruments. Dagmar van Heur, Vice President Automotive for Styron, Dan Cauchy, Vice President of Marketing at MontaVista Software Daniel Bruengger, Head of Automotive, Noser Engineering. Daniel Hotzy, General Manager, Eberspächer Electronics GmbH & Co. KG Danny Shapiro Danny Shapiro, Director of Automotive at NVIDIA Danny Shapiro, senior director of automotive at NVIDIA Darren Hammell, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Princeton Power Systems Daryush Arabnia, COO of Geico Taikisha Group Daryush Arabnia, Corporate Vice President of Geico Daryush Arabnia, Corporate Vice President of Geico Taikisha Daryush Arabnia, Geico’s Board Executive Responsible for Corporate Development. Dave Gould, director of product marketing for Monotype Dave Smith, Chief Executive of Sunderland City Council & Paul Watson, Leader of Sunderland City Council David Bogema, Senior Application Engineer, Brüel & Kjær North America Inc. David Fisken, Investment Development Manager for Marketing Birmingham & Wayne Langford, Head of Investment, Programmes and Development, Invest Black Country David Howell, Team Lead for Hybrid and Electric Systems at the U.S. Department of Energy David Hulick, Global Senior Marketing Director, Specialty Solid State Lighting, OSRAM SYLVANIA David Murdoch, VP Navigation at TheWhereBusiness David Richards CBE, chairman and chief executive of Prodrive David Stein, CEO, Denton Inc Davide Dardanello, marketing director of Saint-Gobain Sekurit International. Davor Kovačec, Founder and CEO of Xylon Davor Kovačec, Founder and CEO of Xylon. Denis Griot, Chairman of Freescale EMEA Dennis Levine, chairman of Burdale Financial Ltd Detlef Braun and Michael Johannes Didier Dutronc, senior vice president and general manager, M2M Embedded Solutions, Sierra Wireless Dieter Höll, Director Sales and Marketing Automotive & Specialties, how Constellium Dieter Kollmar, CMO EMAG Group Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG Dietmar Siemssen, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Stabilus Dina Mathiasen, Head of Emission Catalyst Division, Liqtech International Dirk Naumann, Director, CVRD Inco Special Products Dmitry Loschinin, president and CEO of Luxoft Dominik Berger, managing director and co-founder of RF-iT Solutions GmbH Dominikus Hierl, CMO at Telit Doug Bathauer, CEO of Integral Technologies Doug Kowalski, (June 2010) Technology Director at Aristo Intelligent Catalyst Tehnologies Doug Kowalski, technology director of Aristo Intelligent Catalyst Technology Douglas Woods, President of AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology Dr Andreas Afseth, Lionel Chapis, Dieter Höll Dr Eberhard Döring, exhibition manager of EuroMold 2010 Dr Herbert Diess, Herbert Diess, Member of the Board of Management of BMW Dr Pawan Goenka (President, Automotive Sector) Mahindra & Mahindra Dr. Tilo Horstmann Dr. Volkmar Offermann, marketing director of Saint-Gobain Sekurit International Drue Freeman, Senior Vice President, Global Automotive Sales and Marketing at NXP Semiconductors Drue Freeman, SVP for Global Automotive Sales and Marketing, NXP Eberhard Doering, MD of DEMAT (EuroMold) Edward (Ed) King, chairman and CEO of CPU Technology Inc Edward Burton, CEO and President of the U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council (USSABC) Edward Burton, president and chief executive officer of the U.S.-Saudi Arabian Business Council (USSABC). Edward Fitzgerald, founder of The BizXchange Eike Böhm, newly-appointed head of Quality Management Mercedes-Benz Cars, Eivin Jørgensen, CEO, EFD Induction Eran Shir, founder & CEO of Nexar Eric Kueppers, president, Automotive, TE Connectivity & Patrick Popp, CTO of Transportation Solutions, TE Connectivity Eric RIYAHI (Jul 2009), OEM Director for Parrot Eric Riyahi (Oct 2009), executive OEM director for Parrot Eric Riyahi, (Dec 2008) OEM director for Parrot Eric Riyahi, (Mar '10) OEM director for Parrot Eric Riyahi, Executive VP at Parrot Eric Riyahi, Parrot’s Head of Global Business Operations Eric Schneider, the first Chairman of the M2M Alliance Ernest Bernarducci, Ernest Bernarducci, Vice President, Global R&D at the WD-40 Company Erwin Doll, Chief Executive Officer Röchling Automotive Erwin Doll, chief executive officer, Röchling Automotive Erwin Doll, President & CEO of Röchling Automotive Fathi Tlatli President Global Sector Automotive DHL Customers Solutions & Innovation Fientje Moerman, (former) Vice President of the Flemish government. Fiona Chiew, group manager, trade fairs, Automechanika François Hincker, president of Rhodia Engineering Plastics Francesca Forestieri, Director mAutomotive, Connected Living, GSMA Francis Pegues, director of Equip Auto Algeria Francisco Garcia Sanz, Volkswagen Frank Cornelius, spokesperson of the FlexRay Consortium and senior manager of safety and network at Daimler AG Frank Johne, project manager, AuDaConCONTROL Frank Kirschke-Biller, Spokesperson. The AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) Development Partnership Frank Thorwirth, Chairman and CEO of Messe Essen Frank W. Deiss, VP Procurement Mercedes Car Group and Vans Frank Wienstroth, BMW spokesman on purchasing, suppliers and logistics Frans de Rooij, Director Product Marketing, Automotive, TomTom Franz Blum, (November 2010) General Manager, Vega International Franz Blum, general manager VEGA International Car Transport and Logistic Trading Franz Blum, General Manager, VEGA International Franz Blum, General Manager, Vega International Car Transport & Logistic Trading and Peter Blum, Operations Manager, Vega International Car Transport & Logistic Trading Franz Blum, Managing Director of VEGA International Car Transport & Logistics. Franz von Holzhausen, Chief Designer, Tesla and Jerome Guillen, Model S Program Director, Tesla Fred Hume (2), CEO at Data I/O Corporation Fred Hume, chief executive officer, Data I/O Corporation Galen Chou, director of Chroma ATE Gary Benninger, president and CEO of Amerityre Corporation Gary Cameron, Delphi’s global director of Power Electronics Forward & Advanced Engineering Gary Shapiro is president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Gary Shapiro is the President and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association Gary Shapiro, (November 2010) president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CEA and Karen Chupka, Senior Vice President of Events and Conferences at CEA Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) Georg Duffner, president, Seeber Georg Wolf, CEO of ixetic Georg Wolf, Management Board Chairman of ixetic Ger Vroomen, Senior Automotive Market Manager at Teknor Apex Gerry McQuaid, EVP Commercial/Board Member at Cubic Telecom Gert Bikker, President, Extessy Gerulf Kinkelin, chief spokesperson, AUTOSAR Giada Michetti, CEO of GL Events Italy Giuseppe Rosso, CEO of Magneti Marelli Sistemi Elettronici Glenn Lurie, President, Emerging Enterprises and Partnerships, AT&T Mobility Glyn Dennehy, President, TTI, Inc., EMEA and Geoff Breed, VP, Marketing, TTI, EMEA Governor Haley Barbour, State of Mississippi r Graham Slawson, automotive industry sales manager, Corporate Account Management DHL Graham Smethurst, (SEP 2010) president and spokesman of the GENIVI Alliance and general manager, infotainment and communications systems at the BMW Group Graham Smethurst, president and spokesman of the GENIVI Alliance and the general manager, infotainment and communications systems at the BMW Group Graham Smethurst, president and spokesman of the GENIVI Alliance and the general manager, infotainment and communications systems at the BMW Group. Gregor Belič Gregor Zink, Executive Vice President, EB Automotive and Manuela Papadopol, Director of Global Marketing, EB Automotive Gregory Borden Bowes, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Graphite Corporation Grzegorz Bielowicki, president , Euromag Grzegorz Bielowicki, President, Euromag Gu Chunting, Assistant to Chairman of CCPIT Shanghai and President of SIEC Gu Chunting, vice chairman of CCPIT Shanghai and President of SIEC Gu Chunting, Vice General Secretary of CCPIT Shanghai Subcouncil, and president of SIEC Gunnar Hettstedt, Head of Automotive Security business unit at secunet and Harry Knechtel, Director – Consulting at the Automotive Security business unit Gustav Melin, president of the Swedish Bioenergy Association, Svebio, Gustaf Landahl, Head of Department Environment and Health Administration City of Stockholm and Kent Nyström, President of the World Bioenergy Association (WBA) Gyorgy Retfalvi (2), General Director of the Hungarian Investment and Trade Development Agency (ITDH). Gyorgy Retfalvi, General Director, Hungarian Investment and Trade Development Agency (ITDH) Hamid Ben Elafdil, General Director AMDI, Moroccan Investment. Development Agency Han Roest, Vice President Global Sector Head Automotive, DHL Global Forwarding Hank L. Taylor, USAF (Ret.) Vice President, Global Business Development for the Charleston Regional Development Alliance Hannu Vetikko, MD, Finnish Radiator Hans Roth, Director of Technology Marketing at HARMAN Hans Roth, Senior Director Technology Marketing HARMAN Connected Car Division Hans Svensson, CEO of NovaCast Technologies Harald Weigelt, VP, Data I/O Corporation Hartmut Herdin, MD of fairXperts Helge Westerkamp, sales and marketing leader of WABCO Car Systems Henry Muyshondt, head of technical liaison of the MOST Cooperation Herbert Diess, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Herbert Kohler, Vice President Group Research & Sustainability and Chief Environment officer of Daimler Herbert Reedman, CEO of Electriplast and Bill Robinson, Chairman & CEO of Integral Hideo Sakamoto, President at Murata Electronics North America Hidetoshi Kawamoto, President of the Clarion Group and Paul Lachner, President of the Clarion Corporation of America Holger Lenz, director of business development at Cinterion homas Schmutz, Director of Global Technical Services & Application Development at SONGWON Horst Binnig the incoming chief executive officer of Rheinmetall Automotive’s parent company KSPG and Dr Gerd Kleinert from helm Horst Binnig, Chief Executive Officer of KSPG AG Horst Binnig, Rheinmetall Group's Executive Board member in charge of Automotive Hoyt Isom, Chief Information Officer, SunEcoEnergy Hroar Carlsen, CEO, Fundo Wheels AS Hubertus Christ, CEO of SensorDynamics Hugo A. Lara García, CEO of Vitro Hyunmin Hur, CEO and founder of Pittasoft Ian Dickie, Chief Executive, FISITA Ian Finney, MD, Concept Mouldings. Ihor Nikolaiko, Director of the Ukrainian State Agency for Investment and Innovation Inigo Palacio Prada, Chairman, Global Automotive Industry Network (GAIN), World LP Gas Association (WLPGA) Israel Alpert, president and chief executive officer of SiSTeR Technologies iv Hadad, CEO of ProtectivX J. Brooks Reece, President and CEO of Adcole Corporation, Steve Corrado, VP of Engineering and Will Smith, VP of Software Engineering J. Scot Sharland, executive director of AIAG Jacques Delacour, President and CEO of OPTIS Jake Hirsch, President Magna Powertrain, and Mihir Kotecha, GETRAG CEO James David ‘Dave’ Power III, founder of J.D. Power and Associates and James David ‘Jamey’ Power IV James Mitchell, Global Automotive Market Director, Solvay Performance Polyamides Jan Eyvin Wang, managing director of UECC Jan Kosturiak, managing director of IPA Slovakia. Jan Unander, director of Telematics Valley Jan Unander, Executive Director of Telematics Valley Jan Unander, Executive Director, Telematics Valley. Jan-Maarten de Vries, Vice President of Product Management & Marketing at TomTom Automotive Jason Cao, deputy general manager of Messe Frankfurt Shanghai. Jason Cao, general manager of Messe Frankfurt Shanghai Jason Cao, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt Shanghai Co Ltd. Jay Burkhart, SVP, Aftermarket, Federal Mogul Jay Chmelauskas, President, Western Lithium Canada Corporation (WLC). Jay Nixon, Governor of Missouri. Jay Nixon, Governor State of Missouri Jérôme Bellocq, co-founder and VP Business Development at Lumiscaphe Jérôme Bellocq, co-founder Business Development at Lumiscaphe Jörg Ohlsen Jürgen Friedel, vice-president and general manager of Automotive & Industrial business unit at Dialog Semiconductor Jürgen Haussmann, managing director of FairFair Jürgen Mössinger, spokesperson, AUTOSAR Jürgen Reinert, Global Automotive Strategy Manager Victrex Polymer Solutions Jürgen Vogt, CFO of EDAG Engineering, UK, Michael Pollner, Zeitgeist Evangelist (he looks after the marketing of products at trive.me) & Heiko Herchet, Chief Executive Electrifier and head of trive.me Jürgen Zürbig, MD (diesel catalyst), Ceram Catalysts JB Straubel, chief technical officer and part of the Tesla Motors founding team Jean-Paul Jeanrenaud, Director of Corporate Relations, WWF International. Jeff Kessen, President of ETAS North America. Jeff Rheingans, Senior Director, Automotive Software Development at Infor Jennifer Singh, Product Manager for the Microflex Industrial Division Jerker Adeberg, Executive Vice-President, Luvata Jim Farley, executive vice president, Ford global marketing, sales and service and Lincoln. Jim Reitz, business manager at DSM Somos Jim Spellman, Vice President of Business Development at Raser Technologies Inc Jim Vurpillat, Marketing Director for Automotive and Aerospace at Stratasys Joachim Horst, Vice President Engineering at global engineering group GKN & Rainer Link, Managing Director eDrive Systems at GKN Jochem Heizmann, chairman and CEO of Volkswagen China Jochem Heizmann, chairman and CEO of Volkswagen China. Joe Salley, CEO of Milliken and Company Joe Verde, president of the Joe Verde Group. Joerg Lohr, Senior Manager Sales, RWE E-Mobility team Jonathan Rich, president and CEO of Momentive Performance Materials José Avila, Member of the Executive Board of Continental and President of the Powertrain Division. Jost Eric Laumeyer, Borealis Global Marketing Manager Engineering Applications Jost Eric Laumeyer, Global Marketing Manager, Borealis Engineering Applications Juan Pablo Moreno, CEO of Kioshi Compresion Kai Metzler, sales manager for Oiles Germany Karl Fesenmeyer, chairman of IMAP Karl Fuehrer, Managing Director of the Porzellanfabrik Frauenthal GmbH Karl Wisspeintner, MD, Micro-Epsilon Kaya Tuncer, Chairman of the Board of the Aegean Free Zone Development and Operating Co KAYA TUNCER, CHAIRMAN, ESBAS, AEGEAN FREE ZONE Kelei Shen, Harman’s Senior Vice President Engineering Ken Kroeger, CEO of Seeing Machines and Nick-Langdale Smith, VP OEM Relationships, Seeing Machines Kenji Okabe, Director of the show management for CAR-ELE JAPAN and EV JAPAN Kenneth Bassey, founder and CEO of Saphran Kevin Czinger, CEO and Founder of Divergent 3D Kevin Czinger, president and CEO of CODA Automotive Kevin Kott (2), president of dSPACE Inc. North America Kevin Kott, president of dSPACE Inc. Kevin Link, SVP, GM China, Verizon Telematics Kevin Liu, Vice President Mobility, Borouge Pte Ltd and Harald Hammer, Vice President Business Unit Mobility at Borealis Kevin Wu, TAITRA Kim McWaters, UTI Chairman and CEO & Mike Romano, campus president of UTI’s Avondale, Ariz. Campus Kirill Bilyk, managing director of NAC ISTA Kjell Nilsson, CEO at Semcon and Stefan Ohlsson, President, Automotive R&D Klaus Bischoff, Chief Designer, Volkswagen Brand Klaus Draeger – Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, R & D Klaus Draeger, BMW AG board member and Chief of Research & Development Klaus Draeger, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG (Oct 2011) Klaus Draeger, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development and Purchasing Klaus Draeger, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Purchasing and Supplier Network Klaus Draeger, Member of the Board of Management of BMW, Klaus Fröhlich Klaus Koglin, spokesman for the OEM Advisory Board of the AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING EXPO Klaus Lange, spokesperson for the FlexRay Consortium Kris Chua, Marketing and Communications Specialist, S.E Asia, India & Pacific Kurt Sievers, senior vice-president and general manager of the automotive business at NXP Semiconductors Lanesha Gipson, Senior Communications Specialist, Greyhound Lines Larry Reaugh, President and CEO, American Manganese Lars Barkler, CEO of LiTHIUM BALANCE Lars Thyroff, Global Head of Automotive at Gemalto Lasse Andreassen, CEO of LiqTech International and Tim Rogers, Director of International Sales and Marketing, LiqTech International Lasse Andreassen, CEO, LiqTech Laurent Puons, general manager, IMAGINA Laurent Puons, Monaco Mediax/IMAGINA Lawrence A. Drake, CEO, KUKA Systems Lawrence A. Drake, chief executive of KUKA Systems Group, and Frank Klingemann, CEO of KUKA Systems GmbH, responsible for all projects and operations in Europe Lennart Josefson (2), Director of the Swedish Hybrid Vehicle Centre Lennart Josefson (3), director of the Swedish Hybrid Vehicle Centre Lennart Josefson, (Jan 2011) director of the Swedish Hybrid Vehicle Centre (SHC) Lennart Josefson, (June 2011) director of the Swedish Hybrid Vehicle Centre (SHC) Lennart Josefson, (Mar 10) Professor of Solid Mechanics at the Department of Applied Mechanics and director of the Swedish Hybrid Vehicle Centre at the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden Lennart Josefson, (May 2008) Director of the Swedish Hybrid Vehicle Centre. Lennart Josefson, director of the Swedish Hybrid Vehicle Centre (SHC) Lennart Josefson, Professor of Solid Mechanics at the Department of Applied Mechanics and director of the Swedish Hybrid Vehicle Centre at the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden Lennart Stridsberg, CEO, Stridsberg Powertrain 2 Lennart Stridsberg, Stridsberg Powertrain Lew Fulton, Head of Division, International Energy Agency Lewis Mowatt, product manager, automotive at Nuance Communications UK Linda Hasenfratz, CEO, Linamar Lindsay Voss, senior program development manager, The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Luca Savi, president of Motion Technologies, at ITT Luigi Tramontana, Founder & Head of Research, Craft Animations AB Lutz Deyerling, vice-president of European operations at the Scuderi Group Lynne Harris, Senior VP of Science & Technology, SPI Lynne Harris, Senior VP of Science and Technology at the Society of the Plastics Industry M. Madani Bin Sahari, chief executive officer, Malaysian Automotive Institute (MAI) Magnus Lundgren, Head of Connected Vehicle Cloud, Ericsson Marc Brungger, Chief Executive Officer of Spireon Marc Ehrhardt, Senior Vice President of BASF Mobile Emissions Catalysts Marc J Gorlin, Founder and CEO of Roadie. Marc Lang, Director Business Development & Sales, TTTech Automotive Marc Lang, Director Business Development & Sales, TTTech Computertechnik AG Marc Lang, Director Business Development and Sales, TTTech Automotive Marc Serughetti, Product Marketing Director, Synopsys Marc Serughetti, Product Marketing Director, Synopsys Inc Marcel Visser, vice president, automotive division of Cinterion Wireless Modules Marius Felzmann Marjorie F. Dwane, Automotive Smart Lubrication Global Market Manager for Dow Corning Mark Costa, Eastman’s executive vice president, Specialty Polymers, Coatings and Adhesives and chief marketing officer Mark Dendinger of VSS and Oscar Valdes of the VTEC Group Mark R. Munch, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Metrology and Instrumentation, Veeco Instruments Inc. Mark Radtke Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Integrys Mark Rohr, chairman and chief executive officer, Celanese Corporation Mark Rohr, chairman and chief executive officer, Celanese Corporation and Phil McDivitt, vice president and general manager of the engineered materials business at Celanese Mark Thomas, Director of Product Marketing – Connected Car, Jasper Mark Utzinger, vice president of Miura Boiler USA operations Markus Fischer (Project Management & Engineering Consulting South West) and Markus Stolz (Marketing & Finance), both on the board of management of Telemotive AG Markus Formanski, Thermamax business unit manager (automotive) Markus M. Jessberger, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions Deutschland GmbH. Markus Schlattman, Research Architect at AGT International & Manuel Görtz, Senior Researcher and Project Manager at AGT Marshall Rich, Rich Sales, John Klyce, Base Eight, Todd Gilmore, Ray Neal, Process Automation and Tool Martin Reber, CEO of SVOX AG Martin Rosell, Managing Director, WirelessCar Martin Schleicher, director, products & platforms, EB Automotive Software Business Unit Martin Schuurmans, chairman of the governing board of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology Mary Mills Tuncer, Chairperson of the Aegean Free Zone Masaki Soda, Show Director of AUTOMOTIVE WORLD Massimo Mannori, (Dec 2010) general manager at INTECS S.p.A Massimo Mannori, director – strategy and operations, at INTECS S.p.A. Mats Bergh, CEO of the Johanneberg Science Park Matt Carnogursky, General Manager, IPEC Management Eastern SRL Matt Carnogursky, GM, IPEC Management Eastern SRL Matthew Olin, President of Sierra Instruments, Martin Hird, Managing Director of CP Engineering, and Del Pier, Vice President of Sierra’s Emissions Division Matthew Williams, Director of Business Development at The Haartz Corporation Matthias Dörfel, (R&D) and Ralf Münzenberger, (Professional Services) of INCHRON Matthias Hampel, Head of Technology and Innovation HMI at EB & Manuela Papadopol, director of global marketing, EB Automotive Matthias Tröscher, KAM and automotive expert at Computer Simulation Technology (CST) Max Zanan, President of compliance auditing firm Total Dealer Compliance (TDC), Melina Travlos, President and CEO of the Neptune Group of companies Menahem Anderman, founder, Advanced Automotive Batteries Menahem Anderman, president of Advanced Automotive Batteries Michael A. Burns, President, Global Sector, Automotive and Industrial, DHL Michael Bender, LIN Product Line Manager at Melexis Michael Dennis Knudsen, General Manager, Haldor Topsoe A/S. Michael Eisner, Vice President Engineered Joining Technology EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) at the NORMA Group Michael Fitzpatrick, General Manager of PSI Repair Services. Michael Hannawald, Head of Marketing, Automotive Business Unit, Renesas Electronics Europe Michael Jörg Ruf is head of the Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket Business Unit at Continental Michael Kapral, president and chief executive officer of Amerityre Corporation Michael Mauser, Executive Vice-President and Co-President Infotainment and Lifestyle at HARMAN Michael Mauser, the Executive Vice President and President of Lifestyle Division at Harman International Industries Michael O’Shea, president and CEO of Abalta Technologies Michael Pender, Managing Director of PPT Michael Soeding,VP, Schaeffler Group Automotive - Aftermarket Michele Ziosi director, NGV System Italia Association Micky Bly, GM executive director for Electrical and Battery Systems Mihir Kotecha, Chief Executive Officer, GETRAG and Didier Lexa, Chief Technology Officer, GETRAG Mikael Söderberg. Co-Founder and CTO at Mocean Laboratories AB Mike Carnell, President, and Rob Tripp, Managing Partner of CS International Mike Kimberley, CEO, Group Lotus plc. Mike Parris and Jithesh Joshy Mike Peterson VP and General Manager, OEM Business, Verizon Telematics Mike Tovey, Director for Design at Coventry University Mikhail Bykov, Mikhail Bykov, Managing Director of Luxoft Automotive Mississippi (Former) Governor Haley Barbour Mongia Khemiri, General Director, The Foreign Investment Promotion Agency of Tunisia Nancy Gioia, Director of Global Electrification, Ford Motor Company, Natalie A. Wienckowski, General Motors’ Architect - Electronics Hardware Global Lead and OPEN Alliance SIG Nicholas Kolesch Nick Lontscharitsch, President, Preh, Inc Nick Miller, Vehicle Programme Director, Jaguar Land Rover Nick Pascoe Nicolas Burger, Automotive Channel Marketing Director at TomTom Nuntawan Sakuntanaga, Director-General of the Department of Export Promotion, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government Oeyvind Rotvold, President and CEO of Metronor Group Ofer Ben-Noon, Co-Founder & CEO, Argus Cyber Security Ogi Redzic, Senior Vice President, Connected Driving at HERE Olaf Hahn, CEO of the Anvis Group Olaf Preissner, Head of Design/Human Factors Lab at Luxoft Consulting Oliver Frese, the Deutsche Messe Managing Board member in charge of CeBIT Olivier Pauzet, Vice President, M2M Marketing, Sierra Wireless Oren Betzaleli Oren Betzaleli, Executive Vice President of Product, Strategy and Marketing, Red Bend Software Paola Salusso, Global Sales Leader BMW for ITT Corporation Pascal Gula, chief executive officer of pulse-AR Pascal Walrave, Director, Flanders Investment and Trade. Pasi Nieminen, CEO of Link Motion & Tero Marjamäki, Head of Automotive at The Qt Company Patricia Stich, business administration specialist and Head of Diagnostics & Services at Continental Patricia Stich, Head of Diagnostics and Services at Continental Patrick Davis, program manager of the Vehicle Technologies Program office at the US Department of Energy Patrick Dupin, chief executive officer of Saint-Gobain Sekurit Patrick McLeod, vice president, Specialty Chemicals Business Dow Corning Corporation Patrick Muezers, Managing Director, Polyscope Polymers Patrick Thomas, Chairman, Covestro Patrick Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Bayer MaterialScience Patrik Wohlhauser, member of the Management Board of Evonik Degussa Paul Gustavsson, vice-president, business development at Volvo Cars and Lars Strömberg, Professor & VP Research & Development, Vattenfall Paul Iannello, CEO, I & R Partners (Right) and Harry B. Lerner, CEO of Janam Technologies Paul Lachner, president of Clarion Corporation of America Paul M. Laurenza, Office Managing Member of law firm Dykema’s Washington, D.C. office and a member of the firm’s Automotive Industry Group Paul Mascarenas is chief technical officer and vice president, Ford Research and Innovation Paul S. Lachner, president of Clarion USA Pawan Goenka, COO (Automotive Sector), M&M Pawan Goenka, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Pawel Wojciechowski, President of the Polish Information and Foreign Investment Agency (PAIiIZ). Pekka Tiitinen, Head of ABB’s Low Voltage Drives BU Pete Moorhouse, VP sales and marketing, OPTIS Peter Ament, (March 2011) CEO of Ontorix GmbH Peter Ament, CEO, Ontorix GmbH Peter Balogh, CEO and Co-Founder of NNG Peter Balogh, one of the founders and CEO of NNG. Peter Egelund, managing director, Active Tools AS Peter Eggl, Managing Director, Hamamatsu Photonics Europe Peter Gutzmer, Chief Technical Officer at Schaeffler Peter Gutzmer, Chief Technical Officer of Schaeffler Peter Gutzmer, Deputy CEO and Chief Technology Officer of Schaeffler Peter Harrop, Chairman, Future of Electric Vehicle USA 2010 Peter Kaub, President and Founder of Re-Sol Peter Kersten, chairman of the board of Telemotive & Markus Fischer, Telemotive board member responsible for marketing Peter Kersten. member of the board, HR, Marketing and IT, Telemotive AG Peter Lawrence, director of global quality excellence at CSC and chair of BSI’s Joint TickITplus Industry Steering Committee (JTISC) Peter Moelgg, President of Engineering, GKN Automotive Peter Roessger, Business Development Director at TES Electronic Solutions. Peter Secker, president and CEO of Canada Lithium Corp. Peter Tackx, director Sales and Business Development, Polyscope Polymers Peter Wagner, Vice President Independent Aftermarket Segment of Continental’s Interior Division Petra Cullman, K 2013 Project Director Petra Cullman, Project Director of the K 2010 Petra Cullmann, Global Portfolio Director Plastics and Rubber at Messe Düsseldorf Phil Duff, CEO of SYSPRO Worldwide Phil Eyler Pierre Labat, General Manager Automotive at Novelis Europe Pierre Labat, Vice- President and General Manager, Automotive at Novelis Pietro Buonfico, ITT Mo.Tech. VP and Global R&D Director Ping Fu, president and CEO of Geomagic Inc Prachin Eamlumnow, President / Chief Executive Officer of Grand Prix International, and the President of the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show Precksha Saksena (2), Global Head of Core Business for Telematics Precksha Saksena, project director for Telematics Detroit 2008. Predrag Pucar, chief executive officer, NIRA Dynamics Prof. Dr. Herbert Kohler, Vice President Group Research and Sustainability and Chief Environmental Officer at Daimler Prof. Rupert Stadler, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi R. James Galipeau, general manager of Intertek PTL Raimund Trummer, Director Product Marketing at DEWETRON Raimund Trummer, director product marketing, DEWETRON Rainer Oder, Managing Director XSe Raj Batra, President – Industry Automation, Siemens Industry and John Billings, Vice President and Head of Automotive, Siemens Industry Ralf Münzenberger, CEO and Co-Founder of INCHRON Randall Scheps, Vice President and General Manager Alcoa Wheel Products Europe, Africa and Middle East Rani Plaut, CEO of Pulsar Rüdiger Marquardt, member of the Executive Board of DIN, the German Institute for Standardization and Toshiyuki Shiga, President of CHAdeMO Association of Japan Rebecca Mantle, Global Conference Director, Telematics Update Rebecca Mantle, Global Conference Director, Telematics Update. Reiner Mangold, head of environmental product at AUDI AG Rene Falch Olesen, Chief Commercial Officer, DSV A/S Rich Stanbaugh, president and CEO, ANX Richard Steinke, CEO, Amerityre Richard Stobart, head of the Department of Aeronautical and Automotive Engineering Richard Stobart, head of the Department of Aeronautical and Automotive Engineering at Loughborough University Richard van Mulken, MD, VMT Richard Wright, Director, The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Rick Clemmer, President and CEO of NXP Semiconductors Rick Kreifeldt, vice president Global Automotive Research and Innovation at HARMAN Rick Lotoczky, product line manager (Tools for Networks and Distributed Systems), responsible for FlexRay at Vector CANtech Rob Csongor, VP, GM of Automotive, NVIDIA Robert Fletcher, President and Founder, Intellectual Property Insurance Services Corporation (IPISC) Robert Gao, CEO of High Wing Mold. Robert Lightfoot, Purchasing & Marketing Director, TRW Aftermarket EMEA Robert Lightfoot, Purchasing and Marketing Director, TRW Automotive Aftermarket (Europe). Rodolfo Batres, general manager of Invest in Guatemala Roelof Westerbeek, President DSM Engineering Plastics Roger Abi Haidar, Damian Scott, Max Renault, Roberto Vavassori, Andrew Brown Roger Dierks, EXTESSY AG, Senior Sales Manager Roger Johansson, President of Trelleborg Automotive Roger Pitot, executive director of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (Naacam) Rohit Saboo, president and CEO of NBC Bearings Roland Harings, Vice President of Novelis Global Roland Harings, Vice President, Global Automotive for Novelis Roland Harings, VP Global Automotive, at Novelis Rolf Janssen, Executive Leader of the BOA Group, Engineering Team Rolf Wührl, President of AuDaCon AG Rolf Wuehrl, CEO, AuDaCon Ron Hayes of Area51-ESG Ron Hendershot, Director of R&D for Daikin America Ron Starner, EVP of Conway and the organizer of the Trust Belt Conference Rubens Juquiram, Mitsubishi’s Director of Supplies Rudolf C. Stauber, Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research Rudolf Dechantsreiter Rudolf Luttmann, general manager of Mitsui O.S.K Bulk Shipping Rudolf Luttmann, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), Director of Car and Ro-Ro Russell Pell, a partner in Arthur D. Little's London office and head of the Global Operations Management Practice Ryan Petty, Vice President Product Development and Innovation, The ADT Corporation Sachin Lawande, HARMAN, CTO and Co-President, Automotive Sai Huda, chairman and CEO of Compliance Coach Sal Scuderi (2), president of the Scuderi Group Sal Scuderi, president, Scuderi Group Salvatore Torrisi, president of ITT Motion Technologies Samit Ghosh, President and CEO of P3's automotive division Samuel Higgins, chairman of the board, Axial Vector Engine Corporation and Douglas Hahn, lead engineer on the Axial Vector Engine program Satish Kantebet, Automotive Sales Segment Manager at DSM Engineering Plastics & John Jurecko, Automotive Business Development Manager at DSM Engineering Plastics – Americas Scott Painter, founder of Zag. Scott Phillips, President of Sciaky Sebastian Bauer, head of multi-channel LIDAR laser at Osram Opto Semiconductors Seiichi Sakamoto, President of Sanden Europe Seiichi Sakamoto, President of Sanden Europe GmbH Seiji Oshima, President and CEO, Advanced Composites, at Mitsui Chemicals Sevugan Nagappan, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors’ Infrared Marketing Manager Shawn Slusser Shri R. Maitra, Executive Director of the ENGINEERING EXPORT PROMOTION COUNCIL Simon Fürst (2010), Spokesperson of the AUTOSAR Development Simon Fürst, General Manager Software Development and Software Infrastructure with the BMW Group Simon Fürst, the new spokesperson of the AUTOSAR Development Partnership Sir Alfred J. DiMora, Founder, DiMora Motorcar of Palm Springs, California SPI President and CEO William R. Carteaux and Gene Sanders, SPI senior vice president of trade shows and conferences Stefan Bunzel, (Dec 2010) spokesperson of the AUTOSAR Partnership Stefan Bunzel, spokesperson of AUTOSAR Stefan Poledna, CEO of TTTech Computertechnik AG and Helmut Schelling, managing director of Vector Informatik GmbH Stefan Poledna, co-founder and member of the executive board at TTTech and Georg Kopetz, co-founder and member of the executive board at TTTech Stefan Rathgeber, Head of AUTOSAR Center, Corporate Systems and Technology at Continental Automotive, and AUTOSAR Spokesperson, Steffen Spannagel, Product Marketing Manager, BL Car Entertainment Solutions, NXP Semiconductors Germany Steffen Spannagel, Product Marketing Manager, BL Car Entertainment Solutions, NXP Semiconductors Germany. Steinar Løvdal, Head of Capacity Management at Höegh Autoliners Steinar Løvdal, president of Höegh Autoliners Stephan Appt, partner at Pinsent Masons Stephan Kuhn, President, Compressors Technique, Atlas Copco Airpower N.V. Stephan Kurzawski, vice president of Messe Frankfurt and global brand manager, Automechanika Stephan Weng, Executive Vice President of GETRAG Stephen A. Roell, CEO of Johnson Controls Stephen Irish, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Hyperdrive Innovation Stephen Perkins, Head of Transport Research at the International Transport Forum Steve Beshear, Governor of the State of Kentucky Steve Polakowski, President of ESG Automotive and Bill Mattingly, VP of Business Development Steve Polakowski, president of ESG Automotive Inc Sylvia Gotzen, Secretary General of FIGIEFA Tayeb A Kamali, CERT Vice Chairman, and Vice Chancellor of Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT). Terry Senish, General Manager of ExOne Midwest Thomas Appelt, VP Automotive Technologies at Corning Thomas Aukamm, director of Automechanika Thomas Bee, MD Europe, Seton GmbH Thomas Kraus, vice president business development Europe, Middle East and Africa Thomas Kraus, Vice President Business Development, BOA Group Thomas Lehnert, founder and CEO of Tycoon Systems Thomas Schmutz, Director Global Technical Service at Songwon and Arnim Helmboldt, Marketing Director from Sabo Thomas Schmutz, Leader Global Technical Service & Application Development, BU Polymer Stabilizers, Songwon Industrial Group Thomas Visti, Vice President and CCO of Universal Robots and Edward Mullen, National Sales Manager, Universal Robots USA Timo Ali-Vehmas, vice president, Compatibility &Industry Collaboration, Nokia Timo Möller is a Senior Knowledge Expert in McKinsey’s Cologne office. He is a lead author of a McKinsey report: Automotive revolution – perspective towards 2030 Tom Blackie, Vice President Mobile RealVNC Tom Manganello, president of MICHauto and partner who chairs the Automotive Industry Group at Warner Norcross & Judd LLP Tom Szaky, CEO, TerraCycle & Simon Mawson, Senior Vice President, General Adhesives, Henkel North America Tony Best, founder and managing director of Anthony Best Dynamics Tony Brown, group vice president, Global Purchasing at Ford Tony Hardy, director of the Centre for Low Carbon Futures Tore Roysheim, SVP, Höegh Autoliners Torsten Bahke, Chairman of the Executive Board of the German Institute of Standardization (DIN) Tsutomu Tannowa, President and CEO of the Mitsui Chemicals Group Uli Kaiser, Business Development South East Asia for the EMAG Group Ulrich Hackenberg, Volkswagen member of the board of management for the brand development business Ulrich Wölfel, Director , Argillon Vasana Mututanont, Deputy Secretary General, Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) and Atchaka Sibunruang, Secretary General of Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) Vasiliy Suvorov, VP Technology Strategy at Luxoft Vasiliy Suvorov, VP Technology Strategy, Luxoft Viktor Mizo Viktor Mizo (2), CEO of the Agency for Foreign Investments of the Republic of Macedonia Viktor Mizo (3), CEO of the Agency for Foreign Investments of the Republic of Macedonia Viktor Mizo, (June 2011) CEO of the Agency for Foreign Investments and Export Promotion of the Republic of Macedonia Viktor Mizo, CEO, FDI, Republic of Macedonia. Viktor Mizo, Chief Executive Officer, Directorate for Technological Industrial Development Zones, The Government of the Republic of Macedonia Viktor Tiederle, president of RELNETyX AG Visar Fida, CEO, Agency for Foreign Investments & Export Promotion of the Republic of Macedonia and Dejan Velickov, Head of the International office, Agency for Foreign Investments & Export Promotion of the Republic of Macedonia Volker Steinwascher, Qoros, vice chairman Volkmar Denner, member of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH responsible for the Automotive Electronics division Volkmar Offerman, marketing director of Saint-Gobain Sekurit Volkmar Offermann International Marketing Manager Saint-Gobain Sekurit Walter Sullivan, Head of Innovation Lab, Silicon Valley, Elektrobit (EB) - Automotive Walter Yeh, executive vice-president of TAITRA. Wayne Petersen, president and general manager of Haltermann Solutions Wayne Petersen, President and General Manager, Haltermann Products - Test and Reference Fuels Werner Funk, president and chief executive officer of Omnitek Engineering Corporation. Wilfrid Gambade, DSM business director, composite resins Europe and global markets William Bell, CEO of Dürr Ecoclean, Inc. William Carteaux, president and CEO of SPI William G. Klehm: III, (Mar 2011) chairman of the board, president and CEO of Fallbrook Technologies Inc William G. Klehm: III, chairman of the board, president and CEO of Fallbrook Technologies Inc. William R. (Bill) Carteaux, president and CEO of SPI Wim Dieker, chief executive officer of Troostwijk Auctions Winfried Doelling, managing director of Alantum Europe GmbH. Wolfgang Bott, Technical Coordinator of the MOST Cooperation, Wolfgang Bott, the technical coordinator of the MOST Cooperation and MOST compliance administrator Wolfgang Dangel, CEO, Schaeffler Group (Automotive) Wolfgang Juchmann, Velodyne’s Director of Sales and Marketing Wolfgang Malek, CEO, Ruetz Systems Solutions GmbH. Xavier Melkonian, global accounts automotive executive, Autodesk Xavier Susterac - Vice President Mobile Emissions Catalysts BASF Zbigniew Kubacki, Minister Counselor, Chief of section, Embassy of the Republic of Poland, Trade & Investment Section Zsolt Krémer, joint Managing Director and Andreas Varesi, joint Managing Director, Technomar Şahap Aktaş Chairman of the Board, Aktaş Holding and Burhan Kurt, CEO, Aktaş Holding

Country Argentina Australia Austria Belgium Brazil Canada China Croatia Denmark Finland France Germany Greece Guatemala Hong Kong Hungary India Ireland Israel Italy Japan Latvia Macedonia Mexico Monaco Morocco Netherlands New Zealand Norway Pakistan Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Slovakia South Africa South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Tunisia Turkey Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States